Portugal thanks but rejects Galicia’s help to receive patients – Observer

Portugal has rejected Galicia’s desire to receive patients with Covid-19, as units in the northern region manage to meet needs, the health ministry said on Sunday.

The Ministry of Health thanks the availability expressed by the health adviser of Galicia to help Portugal and particularly the North region, but for the moment the units of the region manage to meet the needs ”, justifies the ministry, in response to the Lusa agency.

According to the ministry headed by Marta Temido, “the situation in the North region is stabilized and with a predictable response capacity for the next few days, both in sick patients and in intensive care. [Unidade de Cuidados Intensivos]”.

“During the last week, there has even been a slight decrease in the number of patients in the department, which has made it possible to receive other regions, namely the LVT [Lisboa e Vale do Tejo], 73 patients ”, can be read in the answer.

The Ministry of Health ensures “to constantly monitor the evolution of the epidemiological situation and to use, if necessary, all the means available for the best treatment of patients”.

On Friday, the regional government of Galicia said it hopes Portugal will respond over the weekend to the region’s offer to receive patients with covid-19 in hospitals in this Spanish autonomous community.

The president of the junta (government) of Galicia (on the northern border with Portugal), Alberto Núnez Feijóo, confirmed that day that he had already offered Portugal the possibility of receiving patients in the hospital network of the region, specifically at the Álvaro Cunqueiro Hospital, in Vigo.

The president of the region of Galicia also revealed that he had already spoken a few days ago with the Portuguese ambassador in Madrid, João Mira Gomes, and that the Portuguese health authorities were in contact with the health authorities of this autonomous community.

Lisbon “knows full well that Galicia is a territory that has been especially united with Portugal for centuries,” said Feijóo.

The pandemic caused by the new coronavirus has already caused 2,310,234 deaths among 105,750,940 cases of infection worldwide since December 2019, according to an AFP report on Sunday at 11 a.m.