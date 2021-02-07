a tool for creating a 3D avatar

Avatars are often used to present oneself on the web or on a website. Social networks like Facebook also offer avatars (after copying Snapchat and Bijmojis). In short, there are many options and there is no shortage of tools to help you find the ideal avatar! Among these, we can quote LoomieLive to create a dedicated video conferencing avatar or multi-avatar generator that features 12 billion multicultural avatars.

Power People Platform is one of them. The site offers a library of 3D avatars. PPP was developed by Lisa Broedlin, a young product designer.

In the same category

More than 1000 avatar options to create!

In detail, 12 different characters are offered, with 3 skin colors, 5 hair colors, 5 outfits in 23 colors and finally an infinite number of backgrounds.

Once on the site, you can download the entire library using a Google Drive. Avatars are available in PSD and PNG formats. A personalized avatar can be created by uploading the PSD files. The Power People Platform is completely free to use. The uses of these avatars include: personas, prototypes of products or services, presentations.