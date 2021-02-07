The Netherlands with the first snowstorm in 10 years – Observer

The Netherlands was hit on Sunday by a heavy snowstorm, the first in 10 years, which disrupted rail and road traffic, while a cold front sweeps across northern Europe.

Rail services were also affected in Germany, while across the North Sea, Britain braced for the arrival of this storm called “Darcy” by Dutch meteorologists.

According to the weather forecast website Weer.nl, the last snowstorm in the Netherlands “occurred in January 2010”.

The Dutch meteorological agency KNMI today issued a red alert for the whole country, due to winds of up to 90 kilometers per hour and “freezing cold”. The Dutch government has closed all coronavirus testing centers for several days as the country expects 10 days of freezing temperatures.

Most areas were covered with five to 10 centimeters of snow on Sunday, but in some places the thickness reached 30 centimeters, according to the public channel NOS.

Trains were canceled at least until the middle of the day and around 85 vehicles left the roads to skid in the snow, according to the Dutch infrastructure authority, which advised motorists to avoid traveling.

The snowfall also significantly affected train traffic in the region of North Rhine-Westphalia (western Germany), the most populous in the country, as well as rail traffic from Hamburg (north).

Road traffic in Germany has also been affected, with 222 crashes reported since midday on Saturday, a police spokesperson told DPA.

The DWD weather service has predicted snowfall, which in parts of the country could reach 40 centimeters, from tonight to Monday.

Belgium, a neighbor of the Netherlands, has a lighter snow cover, but expects temperatures to drop sharply next week.

In the UK, authorities have issued an orange weather alert for the south-east of England due to possible roads blocked by snow and disruptions to road, rail and air transport.