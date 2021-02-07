Biden says US will maintain sanctions on Iran if nuclear deal is not implemented – Observer

The United States will maintain sanctions against Iran as long as the Middle Eastern country does not honor its commitments on the nuclear deal, US President Joe Biden said in an interview with CBS television on Sunday.

Asked by CBS about the possibility of lifting the sanctions to convince Tehran to return to the negotiating table to save the nuclear deal with Iran, Joe Biden quickly replied: “No”.

According to an excerpt from that interview, which will be broadcast in full this afternoon, the reporter asked Biden if the Iranians should “stop enriching uranium” first and the president nodded.

