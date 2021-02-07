New Ebola case detected in the Democratic Republic of the Congo – Observer

A new case of Ebola has been detected in the Democratic Republic of Congo, near the town of Butembo, with the infected person unable to resist the virus. According to Reuters, the announcement was made on Sunday by the country’s health ministry.

The virus was detected in a woman on February 1 and she died in hospital two days later. The Ebola victim will have contracted the virus through her husband, who caught the virus during a previous outbreak. According to the statement from the Ministry of Health, a regional team is already working to control the situation, with the help of a national team.

The news of this Ebola death, Reuters explains, could signify the start of the 12th Ebola outbreak in the country since the virus was discovered near the Ebola River in 1976. This case comes just three months after the Democratic Republic of the Congo has announced the end of its eleventh epidemic in the western part of the country, which has infected 130 people and killed 55. In the eastern part of the country – where this case is currently occurring – there has also been a simultaneous epidemic that killed more than 2,200 people.

The emergence of new Ebola cases, Reuters also notes, could hamper the country’s response to Covid-19, which has already infected 23,600 people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and killed 681 people.

