Explosion kills eight Somali soldiers in attack claimed by Al-Shabab – Observer

Eight Somali soldiers, including a senior intelligence officer, died Sunday after a landmine exploded in the vehicle carrying them, in an attack already claimed by radical Islamic al-Shabab.

The explosion destroyed the military vehicle just outside Dhusamareb, a town some 400 kilometers north of Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

“We believe the vehicle was struck by a mine placed by terrorists outside Dhusamareb. Eight elements of the security forces were killed and two people were injured, ”Mohamed Ali, the local military official, told France Press.

According to Mohamed Ali, Abdirashid Abdinur, commander of the national security agency (NISA), is among the victims.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

Abdiweli Adan, another military officer, quoted by France Presse, said soldiers were carrying out security operations in the area when the vehicle struck an explosive device.

“The explosion completely destroyed the vehicle and killed almost everyone on board. One or two soldiers survived, but are seriously injured, ”he added.

Affiliated with Al-Qaeda, Al-Shabab took responsibility for the attack through a statement, claiming to have killed fourteen soldiers, including a high-ranking military official.

Al-Shabab controlled Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia for 30 years, before being deposed in 2011 by African Union troops supporting the federal government.

This Islamic group still controls and operates large rural areas.

At least five civilians have died and ten have been injured in another al-Shabab attack in Mogadishu last Sunday, which targeted a retired former general.