Mácron calls Marcelo and they talk about the Covid-19 pandemic – Observe

Articles related to this pandemic are temporarily open for reading: subscribe to journalism that makes a difference

French President Emmanuel Mácron spoke on Sunday by phone with the Portuguese head of state, congratulating him on his re-election two weeks ago, and both addressed the theme of the Covid-19 pandemic, announced the Belém Palace on the Internet.

According to a note on the official page of the Presidency of the Portuguese Republic, the two officials spoke of the current context, namely “the health, economic and social repercussions, as well as the progress of vaccination at European level” against the new SARS -Coronavirus Cov-2.

Stressing the importance of the Portuguese presidency of the Council of Ministers of the European Union, President Macron reiterated the importance of relations and good cooperation between the two countries, as well as the Portuguese community in France ”, we read also in the text.

The Constitutional Court (TC) officially proclaimed Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa President of the Republic this week, after “more than half of the valid votes cast” were obtained in the January 24 elections.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

The 72-year-old law professor and constitutional expert, officially supported by the PSD and CDS-PP, obtained a total of 2,531,692 votes (60.67%) in the universe of 4,258,356 voters.

With 10,847,434 registered voters, the abstention amounted to 60.74%, the highest ever recorded in the presidential elections.