Portugal congratulates the Chairperson of the African Union Commission on his re-election – Observer

This Sunday, Portugal congratulated Chadian Moussa Faki Mahamat on his re-election as chair of the African Union (AU) commission, reaffirming its desire to maintain a “close and productive relationship” with him during the next term.

“Portugal congratulates Moussa Faki on his re-election as President of the Commission of the African Union. We will continue to have a close and productive relationship in his new mandate ”, wrote the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Augusto Santos Silva, in his official account on the social network Twitter.

Former Chadian Prime Minister and former Foreign Minister Moussa Faki Mahamat, who presented himself without opposition, was re-elected on Saturday as chair of the committee with the votes of 51 of the 55 member states, on the first day of the annual summit of heads of state and government of the organization, which ended on Sunday.

“I am deeply honored by this historic and overwhelming vote of confidence,” Faki Mahamat said in his Twitter account after being re-elected to a four-year term as head of the African Union’s main executive body.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

In accordance with the new rules, which dictate gender parity in the posts of the Pan-African organization, Monique Nsanzabaganwa was elected economist and vice-governor of the Central Bank of Rwanda.

Angolan Josefa Sacko, the only Portuguese-speaking representative on the African Union commission, was also re-elected for a second term.

The Angolan agronomist and diplomat has been, for the past four years, commissioner for agriculture and rural economy, who will join the blue economy and the environment in the next term, according to the restructuring of the Commission of the AU, which went from eight to six commissioners. .

Zambian Albert Muchanga has also been re-appointed as Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade, Industry and Mines, as has Egyptian Amani Abou-Zeid, who has renewed her mandate as Commissioner for Infrastructure and Development. ‘energy.

Nigerian diplomat Bankole Adeoye was elected with 55 votes to head the super commission that brings together political affairs and peace and security, two areas merged into one department in the new commission.

Bankole Adeoye has high expectations, especially in the attempt to resolve many African crises that the AU is accused of neglecting, including the conflict between the Cameroonian government and English-speaking separatists or the rise of Islamic radicals in northern Mozambique.

The election for the Education, Science, Technology and Innovation and Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development portfolios has been postponed, the current commissioners remaining in office, respectively Sudanese Amira Elfadil and Cameroonian Sarah Agbor.

In addition to the election of the AU executive bodies, which took place behind closed doors, discussions focused on the covid-19 pandemic and African countries’ access to vaccination.

The President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Félix Tshisekedi, assumed the rotating presidency of the organization for the year 2021 and pledged to make the AU more relevant, “by taking it out of the meeting rooms”.

Tshisekedi presented an ambitious program covering the fight against climate change, sexual violence, the promotion of the African continental free trade area and the Inga mega-dam project in his country.

At the summit, it was also decided that Senegal will assume the rotating presidency in 2022-2023.