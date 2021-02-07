“I didn’t want to believe it when I saw Mavis.” The reunion of an elderly couple who had not seen each other for a year because of the pandemic – Observ …

Articles related to this pandemic are temporarily open for reading: subscribe to journalism that makes a difference

No one in this room has dry eyes. This is how a household manager in Bolton, UK, described the reunion between an elderly couple who had not seen each other for almost a year due to the pandemic. The team in charge of the home where Stanley Harbor, an 83-year-old man with dementia is located, set a table with sparkling wine and rose petals for the moment he filmed. And no one was indifferent to Stanley’s reaction when he received his wife Mavis, 81, who last visited him in February 2020, before home visits were closed due to of Covid-19.

The video makes the news in The Guardian as a parliamentary human rights committee calls on UK ministers to legislate against a ban on home visits – as more older people die alone and alone . Parliamentarian Harriet Harman has even asked the Secretary of State for Health to allow personal visits, unless there is a concrete condition that dictates that it is not safe.

More and more family members are complaining that their elderly are dying in solitude and they are proposing that a family member be appointed, that they be regularly tested, as this poses the same danger as any employee Of house. In the UK, 36,000 older people have died with Covid-19 who lived in homes or houses.

Stanley Harbor, 83, was almost a year away from receiving a visit from the woman he married in the 1960s. “I couldn’t believe it when I saw Mavis,” he said. he said, according to the Manchester Evening News. Mavis kissed and hugged her husband before they sat down at the table holding hands.

Although almost all older people living in UK homes have already been tested, many homes still maintain access restrictions. In the letter sent to the Secretary of State for Health, Mr. Harman even asked him to look to other countries like Canada for action. In Ontario, for example, the law has been changed to allow access to a family member named for the visit provided that a negative test is performed at each visit.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT