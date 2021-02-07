Checking the facts. WikiLeaks published an email from Hillary Clinton to Barack Obama about “Pizzagate”? – Observer

There is an image circulating on social media that allegedly shows an email Hillary Clinton sent to Barack Obama about the “pizzeria”, a conspiracy known to supporters as “Pizzagate”. In the supposed message, sent by Hillary on January 25, 2011, when Obama was President of the United States of America, the then Secretary of State complained that she still thought they would pay more attention to the “pizza business” and that White House working wasn’t exactly what I had in mind when it started. “Find out that I speak like your friend. You are the president and you can do whatever you want, ”says the alleged email, which talks about inviting the“ hotwheels ”and which, besides Obama, is addressed to Huma Abedin, Hillary’s chief of staff, the actor. Ben Affleck and Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representatives.

In the image, which appears to be a photograph taken on a computer screen, you can see the bar WikiLeaks, which in 2016 posted around two thousand emails from the account of Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager John Podesta. Also in the same year, following the controversy surrounding Hillary’s personal account, which the Secretary of State used to discuss government issues, the site made posts available on “Hillary’s email archives. Clinton ”which had been received and sent from that box. E-mail. As explained on the main archive page, the records cover the period June 30, 2010 to August 12, 2014 and include 7,570 emails sent by Hillary Clinton. However, a search on the website founded by Julian Assange did not find the email in question or any reference to the “pizza deal”.

So what is the “Pizzagate” to which the message refers and why are Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama involved in this affair?

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

The history of “Pizzagate” dates back to 2016 and when John Podesta’s mailbox was hacked. One of the emails that was sent was to James Alefantis, the owner of a Washington DC pizza place, Comet Ping Pong. The post was intended to discuss the possible organization of fundraising for Hillary’s campaign in the creation of Alefantis. According to the New York Times, James Alefantis, an artist from Washington DC, had several friends in the Democratic Party and was a supporter of Hillary, although he did not know her personally. John Podesta’s brother Tony Podesta was visiting his restaurant, which opened in 2006, and this is how the campaign manager will remember Comet Ping Pong.

According to the BBC, 4Chan users began to speculate on Podesta’s email and possible links between Comet Ping Pong and the Democratic Party, which led to the theory that the pizzeria was the headquarters of a network. child sex trafficking campaign led by Hillary and her campaign manager. The theory eventually made its way to Reddit, where one user shared it days before the 2016 presidential election, in the far-right section of the forum, which has since been deleted, along with an alleged document proving the existence of the “Pizzeria” “. From Reddit, the story spread to social media, where users began to threaten Comet Ping Pong and its owner.

The virtual threats quickly became physical – James Alefantis and his team began receiving dozens of calls a day, while the pizza restaurant owner tried with Twitter, Facebook and Reddit to suppress the theories on “Pizzagate”. “We are under constant threat because of this crazy fabricated conspiracy theory. For days, I did nothing but try to clarify this and try to protect my team and my friends from being terrified, ”Alefantis told The New York Times. But the situation would get worse: About two weeks after the interview with the American newspaper, Edgar Maddison, 28, entered comet Ping Pong and pointed a shotgun at an employee, who managed to escape and to call the police. Maddison, who was detained 45 minutes later without causing major damage, told authorities he went to the restaurant to “investigate” the child trafficking charges.

In 2020, the theories associated with “Pizzagate” once again flooded the Internet. According to the New York Times, platforms like the social network TikTok have allowed its dissemination to a younger audience. As a result, these have become less political and more focused on reaching American celebrities, like presenter Ellen DeGeneres (protagonist of her own personal scandal in 2020), model Chrissy Teigen or brands like Mayfair, the target of ‘a conspiracy theory. Posted in June last year by Reddit which accused it of being responsible for trafficking in children who were hidden in furniture and sold online. The charge was denied by the US company to Reuters, which analyzed the content of the allegations.

A Twitter search found several tweets with the image of Hillary Clinton’s alleged email posted in the summer of last year, citing an increase in her sharing in the post-charge period of Mayfair.

It is interesting that Hillary sent this email to Obama on 01/25/2011… the day after the login date? pic.twitter.com/pzVcUeyCDH

– Roadamite (@Roadamite) July 26, 2020

The emails talk about 65k in hot dogs and pizza, but #pizzagate is a hoax? Get out of here. #SaveTheChildren pic.twitter.com/lw5ZL8fO7I

– Seeker of Truth (@ Melody84445485) August 4, 2020

The theory that senior Democratic officials and some celebrities were involved in a Satanic underage sex trafficking scheme returned to talk a few months later about the invasion of Capitol Hill by supporters of Donald Trump. Among the invaders was Jake Angeli, the man in the fur hat with horns and a painted face who, in CNN’s words, became the symbol of the “bizarre and frightening spectacle” that took place in Washington DC during confirmation of elections. Joe Biden’s presidential election on November 3. Angeli is a well-known right-wing extremist in Arizona with ties to the QAnon conspiracy theory group, which has assimilated many aspects of “Pizzagate”. According to QAnon followers, Trump was working from the White House on the downfall of satanic pedophiles involved in the sex trafficking ring, who will be detained en masse in an event called “The Storm.”

Although the article we reproduce here is dated October of last year, the post continues to circulate on social media. USA Today analyzed the same information last January, regarding a post made on the 16th.

Hillary Clinton’s email to Barack Obama is not shared on social media in the WikiLeaks archives. It’s another piece of the intricate puzzle of “Pizzagate,” a conspiracy theory that emerged after the emails of Hillary’s campaign manager John Podesta leaked in 2016 defending the existence of a network. of child sex trafficking involving senior Republican Party members and celebrities at a Washington DC pizzeria, Comet Ping Pong, owned by a former supporter of the former presidential candidate. Some of the aspects of the “Pizzagate” theory were then assimilated by QAnon, a conspiracy theory group that believed Donald Trump would work to dismantle the network, which would result in the mass arrest of all satanic pedophiles involved in the campaign. ‘an event called “The Tempest”.

Thus, according to the Observer’s classification, this content is:

FALSE

In Facebook’s classification system, this content is:

FALSE: Major content claims are factually inaccurate. Typically, this option matches “false” or “mostly false” classifications on fact checker websites.