422 migrants from the Ocean Viking ship will disembark in Sicily – Observer

The Ocean Viking ship, with 422 migrants on board after being rescued at sea off Libya, is expected to dock in the next few hours in the Sicilian port of Augusta, following the deteriorating weather conditions.

According to the non-governmental organization (NGO) SOS Méditerranée, the ambulance ship is due to arrive in Augusta during the night.

The green light was given by the Italian government a few hours after the communication from this humanitarian association which referred to a call from Luisa Albera, coordinator of the search and rescue operations of the ship.

“The 422 people on board, including infants, children, pregnant women and unaccompanied minors, have the same right to all those rescued from the heights. They must disembark at a safe port, ”said Luisa Albera, warning of the deteriorating weather conditions, with rain and high winds.

According to Luisa Albera, several people are in poor health and under constant observation.

Eight passengers have tested positive for covid-19 and have been isolated to prevent the disease from spreading on the ship. Since the resumption of maritime operations in mid-January, after several months in prison in Italy, Ocean Viking has saved 798 people.

On January 21 and 22, 374 migrants were rescued for the first time at sea, off Libya, before being disembarked in Italy, already in the Sicilian port of Augusta.

Initially, the group currently on the ship consisted of 424 members, who were rescued Thursday and Friday, but two, including an enclosure, were evacuated by helicopter to the island of Malta.

According to the International Organization for Migration, more than 1,200 migrants died in 2020 in the Mediterranean, the vast majority of them on this central route.

In recent days, there has been an increase in the flow of illegal migrant ships to the Mediterranean. Hundreds of people arrived on the Italian island of Lampedusa, rescued or on their own, and dozens of boats were intercepted and forced to return to Libya.