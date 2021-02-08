Borrell says EU should ‘draw consequences’ from Moscow’s refusal of ‘constructive dialogue’ – Observer

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said on Sunday that he was very concerned about the refusal of the Russian authorities for a “more constructive” dialogue with the European Union (EU) and called on European leaders to “take advantage of it. consequences, “admitting sanctions.

“The Russian authorities did not want to take the opportunity to have a more constructive dialogue with the European Union. It is unfortunate and we will have to bear the consequences (…) It will be up to the Member States to decide on the next steps, and yes, these can include sanctions ”, said Josep Borrell, who returned today from an official trip to Moscow, in a message posted to your Twitter account.

My visit to Moscow has shown that Russia does not want to take the opportunity to engage in a more constructive dialogue with the EU. It is regrettable and we will have to draw the consequences.

EU foreign ministers are due to meet on February 22 to draw conclusions from Josep Borrell’s three-day mission to Moscow, which ended on Sunday, and decide what to do with the Kremlin’s refusal to accept European leaders’ demands to release opponent Alexei Navalny and to expel three European diplomats just hours after their meeting with Russian diplomatic chief Sergei Lavrov.

The decision to impose sanctions must be taken unanimously on a proposal from the Member States. The head of European diplomacy can only make recommendations.

“I returned to Brussels with deep concerns about the development prospects of Russian society and Russia’s geostrategic choices,” wrote the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Policy.

“My meeting with Minister Lavrov and the messages sent by the Russian authorities during this visit confirmed that Europe and Russia are adrift. It seems that Russia is gradually disconnecting from Europe and seeing democratic values ​​as an existential threat, ”he argued.

Josep Borrell justified his mission by the need “to meet other people in their own country, precisely when negative events occur, to allow a better assessment of the situations we face and the measures we need to take”.

“I prefer it to be responsive and wait for things to happen. If we want a safer world for tomorrow, we must act today with determination and be prepared to take risks, ”he concludes.

Europe has strongly criticized the decision of a Russian court to sentence Russian opposition opponent and anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny, 44, to three years in prison, as well as the crackdown on pro-Navalny protesters who has led to the arrest of more than 10,000 people in recent weeks.

However, despite the outrage over Navalny’s arrest, the visit of the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Policy divided the member states of the European Union.

Moscow has announced the expulsion of a Polish diplomat, a German and a Swede, just hours after Borrell met his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, to discuss bilateral relations.

Russia has accused diplomats of taking part in the illegal gatherings on January 23 to support Alexei Navalny, but the European Union has denied all the charges.

The European Union (EU) chief of diplomacy said he would report on his visit to foreign ministers of the 27 member countries on February 22 and that EU leaders will discuss strained relations with Moscow during a summit in March. .