A new sports agenda in Europe and Portugal 2021-2027 – Observer

In the year Portugal assumes its fourth Presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU), besides the EU budget priority for 2021-2027, the Post-Pandemic Stimulus Fund and Brexit, there are sensitive issues such as the environment, the digital transition, the social dimension, resilience and global Europe, in which sport must be aligned.

Article 165 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU) gives the EU specific powers to develop a European dimension in sport, although these provisions mainly refer to a conventional interpretation of sport, limited to activities and events organized by sports clubs, associations federations and the social and educational function of sport.

The Covid-19 pandemic, prolonged quarantine, and physical and, in some cases, social distancing measures have had dramatic implications for the entire sport sector, affecting institutions promoting sport as a whole, as presented in the summary document on Covid-19. impact on the sports sector.

The pandemic has also affected the sector’s ability to contribute to economic growth, innovation, social cohesion and territorial attractiveness. For this reason, and within the framework of a future integrated sport policy, the support to the sector must be recognized and made available as a matter of urgency via the recovery pillar, namely via specific budgets or lines of action in REACT-EU. , through the package and the recovery and resilience unit.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

In addition, the perception of sport in the EU has changed, going beyond traditional structures, mainly due to the changing motivations of practitioners, with clear implications for economy, business and commercial activities, reinforced by evidence of the importance of sport in its multiple scopes (unstructured physical activity, exercise and sport activity) in health and well-being; in research and innovation; in environmental protection; in education, territorial and social cohesion, priorities which have not been reflected, in some cases, in national policies.

While at European level, many initiatives have defended the relevance of sport for regional development, through its impact on the aforementioned fundamental policy areas, in particular as an effective means of achieving the objectives of EU cohesion policy and L European investment, at national level, there are no explicit references, thus justifying its own agenda which must be implemented urgently on strategic issues:

Sport and economic relevance. The economic importance of sport and its externalities is indisputable, to accompany digital change and technological development, creating growing opportunities with unlimited possibilities for research and innovation, constituting a testing ground par excellence in a wide variety of areas: in performance measurement and ICT applications. materials science; in biomedical technologies and therapies, areas that can further stimulate economic growth and employment opportunities.

The recognized importance of sport in the development of a healthy lifestyle has opened up an important economic dimension, with the growth of gymnasiums and other similar facilities in local communities and all the associated activities involved, ranging from equipment, clothing, support and training in this area.

Sport and transition to a green and blue economy. Sport can play an important role in the transition to a green and blue economy in Portugal. Not only can the growth of walking, walking and cycling as a form of transportation reduce carbon and other emissions and transform rural, peri-urban and urban landscapes, it can also stimulate more active lifestyles. , acting as motivators to change habits and practices. the prospect of more eco-sustainable behavior.

This fact is all the more relevant given that Portugal, besides the seafront, also had one of the largest Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs) in Europe, covering around 1,683,000 km², being the third largest in the Union. European and 11th in the world. This description, in itself, would justify the existence of a strategic educational program with a political priority of aquatic competence in the integral development of the child in the 1st cycle of basic education. This would be the necessary paradigm shift to take on the transition to the blue economy, properly integrated into the five propeller development models (government, investors, national science and technology system, industry and users) with relevant social impact.

Sport, health and well-being. The potential of sport in relation to preventive health has been the subject of international research, in particular the cause and effect relationship between inactivity and life-threatening diseases and the implications for the cost of healthcare at the transnational level, a factor that played an important role. role in a range of policy decisions, including the 2013 Council recommendation on health promotion. These arguments have become even more pressing in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, as a means of contributing to the development of personal resilience.

Sport and social and community dimension and inclusion. Sport can integrate marginalized individuals into local communities, emphasizing equality, teamwork and common goals, promoting active citizenship and fundamental human values, such as respect and tolerance, as well as transversal skills, such as communication, leadership, self-discipline and teamwork, the so-called soft skills.

These social and community dimensions have important ramifications and can constitute very effective actions to promote, in addition to social cohesion, alternative educational routes and, through large sports networks, entrepreneurship and social innovation.

The sports policy of the future should broaden the current interpretation of Article 165 of the TFEU and take into account: the ethical and sustainability implications; social capital exchanges in the community; technological, infrastructural and urban development.

This new agenda for sport, European and national, should have consequences not only in terms of national funding priorities, but also in the traditional support that the sport sector has received from the European Union through the ERASMUS + program, properly aligned with economic development strategies and social and SME policies; research and innovation; environment and social cohesion, also integrating the promotion of health and well-being and cohesion policy funds, in close connection with the five political objectives: a smarter Europe, a greener Europe with low content in carbon, a Europe, a more connected Europe and a Europe closer to citizens.

Policy support to the sector should also include arrangements for collecting better and more comparable data on the economic and social impact of sport in the EU, for the development of evidence-based policies, both at European and national level. .

In this context, there is an urgent need to reactivate the Sport Satellite Account in all Member States, an essential structural factor to consolidate the understanding of how sport influences contemporary society and its political consequences for citizens and their communities.

It is also urgent to create a sports observatory with the participation of sports organizations; institutions of the national science and technology system and higher education institutions; the national health system; class associations; and tourism, where the information produced and organized can provide effective support for decision-making and information and support for policies and recommendations of international and national bodies.

Finally, it is up to sports organizations to transform themselves, once again, by producing activities and actions compatible with this agenda. Performance sport will no longer be the driving force behind people’s motivations and state funding… in Europe.

Receive an alert every time António José Silva posts a new article.

to follow