Do you want an almost free sport or luxury sedan? – Observer

Dubai, like most Arab countries whose economy depends on oil flowing from the ground, originally has a minimal population, which is bolstered by thousands of foreigners whose access to the country is only allowed for to work. And these foreigners, who can reach 90% of the population, do everything – from children of neighboring countries to camels of local traditional breeds, to entrepreneurs and businessmen who feed businesses in the region.

Foreigners in prominent positions have always been well paid in the United Arab Emirates, of which Dubai is a part, allowing them to hire powerful luxury cars or both. But when the economy is weakening and wages are low, it is easy to fail to meet commitments to banks and credit institutions. It turns out that in this part of the world, non-payment of payments is a crime that leads straight to jail.

This way of dealing with those who have credit difficulties means that foreigners, as soon as they have problems with their commitments and debts, take the first plane and leave the country, leaving their vehicles abandoned on the side of the road. , at home or in the airport park.

There are also cases of strangers who don’t have the cash to repair their car after an accident, even though the cost of the workshop is pale compared to the value of the model. But the safest option is always to take the first plane and get a change of scenery.

Supercar vlogger Blondie, who lives in Dubai, posted a video that deals with this situation, which you can see below, where you can see abandoned cars breaking down, but many more that have just been left for account. And such was the rush that there are still cars with money inside. The abandoned models end up being auctioned off, for almost ridiculous values, especially compared to their market value, with a Ferrari worth just over 30 thousand euros.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT