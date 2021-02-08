The Weeknd was the star of the break, but the show also took place outside the stadium – Observe

It was Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, to host the break of the biggest sporting event in the United States, last Sunday. The pandemic forced some adjustments to the usual format of the famous Super Bowl halftime show – which this year played between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs – but the 14-minute show took place in front of the few. 25,000 people who filled Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The Weeknd was the center of the show and the only artist to take the stage, exceptionally seated on one of the stadium benches and not in the middle of the pitch as usual. Without guests, he relied only on his own repertoire (from “Starboy” to “Blinding Lights”), in an elaborate setting and pyrotechnics to impact the public. Eager to put on a memorable show, the 30-year-old singer didn’t watch the expenses and, in addition to the expenses borne by the NFL, spent seven million dollars, nearly six million euros, out of his own pocket to that everything went as he had planned.

In a vertical setting made up of luminous signs and synchronized dancers, The Weeknd has enjoyed a handful of successes, accompanied by modest dance steps. In the end, the winner of three Grammys, descended on the field accompanied by dozens of dancers dressed in the same and with bandages on their faces. The image of the singer with facial injuries has become common in the past year. Tesfaye, who performed this Sunday with his face uncovered, justified the characterization by the desire to reflect and criticize the “absurd culture of Hollywood celebrities”.

The first live performance at Raymond James Stadium was performed by ELLE. From a stage installed on one of the benches, the young singer and songwriter performs (and on guitar) “America The Beautiful”, a theme launched by Ray Charles in 1972 and one of Jennifer Lopez’s choices during the ceremony. inauguration of Joe Biden.

Then the tradition of the football league final was fulfilled and the national anthem of the United States of America was heard, this year sung in two voices. Country musician and songwriter Eric Church accompanied pop and R&B name Jazmine Sullivan to the same town where exactly three decades ago the same honor went to Whitney Houston, one of the most historic performances. of the history of the competition. Sullivan got all the attention. In addition to the vocal power, the look of a white suit and a headdress stands out.

The national anthem hadn’t been sung as a duet for over a decade when the Super Bowl began – the last time was in 2006, when Aretha Franklin and Aaron Neville reunited on the same stage.

The choice of African-American artists dominated the night. After a year marked by the pandemic, but also by reigniting the debate on racial discrimination and the Black Lives Matter movement, only Church has escaped the rule shared by the rest of the stars, including The Weeknd himself, stage name of ‘Abel Tesfaye, Ethiopian immigrant son in Canada.

Also on Sunday, 22-year-old author Amanda Gorman stood out at Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ dedication ceremony on January 20. Now she’s made history again by being the first poet to make Super Bowl lineup. Gorman marked the moment with an unpublished poem.

Before The Weeknd performed in Tampa, it was the voice of actress and singer Jennifer Hudson that resonated. On a CBS special, Hudson was part of the soundtrack while playing the classic “Stand My Me,” originally recorded by Ben E. King in 1961. A similar moment was also played by Alicia Keys, another of the African-American artists invited to join the celebration of this sporting wind.

Interviews aside, the musical attractions began hours earlier in a show attended by Miley Cyrus, outside the stadium, but in the same town in Florida. On stage, the singer had the company of Billy Idol to interpret the theme “White Wedding”, during an evening which only had a few frontline professionals in the fight against Covid-19 in the audience.

But the side celebrations didn’t end there, in an attempt to shorten the physical distance dictated by the virus. After the match, a second show was planned, this one to support small businesses, much more vulnerable to the economic effects of the pandemic. With actress Tiffany Haddish as the hostess, Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys, Jazmine Sullivan and HER to repeat the dose, the concert, scheduled for 11 p.m. (4 a.m. in Portugal), also had names like Christina Aguilera. , Brandi Carlile and Brittany Howard in line-up.

