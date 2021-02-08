Brady wins his 7th Super Bowl. The best is the best – Observe

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the 55th edition of the Super Bowl on Sunday, completely reversing the favoritism that had been attributed to the Kansas City Chiefs, defending champions and led by the most promising youngster who has emerged in the league in recent years. , Patrick Mahomes. But, at the height of his 43-year-old, former Patriot Tom Brady has shown that age is a rank and confirmed that this quarterback, unanimously considered the best of all time, remains the best today. . Brady emerged victorious – 31-9 – the Beatles’ right way, that is, “with a little help from his friends”.

It looks like a movie. After abandoning the long career – of nearly 20 years (and six champion rings) – serving the New England Patriots, Brady decided to head for a mediocre team not for some sort of pre-retirement but to transform those Tampa Bay Buccaneers. in a champion. Of all the teams Brady could have been said to have gone to last summer, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were probably the club furthest from perfect – that is, they were the biggest challenge. .

No one thought, before that date, that “TB12” could turn the Bucs into champions in the first year. But that is precisely what happened. The team’s performance in that all-final surprised everyone and everything – even Mahomes and the Chiefs, an offensive “machine” who finished the game without scoring a single touchdown – just three field goals worth three points each. . Few would have bet on such an uneven outcome as this, in favor of the Buccaneers, but if anyone had, they would have made (very) a lot of money.

The Weeknd was the star of the break, but the show also took place outside the stadium

The Chiefs offense did not seem inspired, a merit of the Buccaneers ‘defensive coaches – who will have studied the Chiefs’ only two losses in the regular season and realized that to succeed, it was enough to quash the fastest and most wide receiver. explosive – Tyreek Hill – and slow down one of the league’s best tight ends, Travis Kelce. Little thing.

On the other hand, Tom Brady’s life was also made easier by the many faults the Kansas City defense made, especially in the first half – there were too many chances given to the Buccaneers’ offense. Unfortunately for the Chiefs who led this offensive team was the best of all time, Tom Brady. Also to the misfortune of the Chiefs, Brady was accompanied by several old friends from the Patriots era. And, unfortunately for the rest of the league, Tom Brady shows no sign of wanting to hang up his boots.

Tom Brady used two old Patriots friends to win his seventh Super Bowl. One of them, Rob Gronkowski, had retired after the final he won with Brady against the Rams in 2019. Although he was not yet 30 years old, Gronk decided to retire afterwards. an extraordinarily productive but tormented career; physical problems, especially back problems.

When Brady moved to Tampa Bay, however, he wanted his most loyal friend to be with him on the new adventure. Realizing the crucial role Gronk could play in the squad he wanted to build, he convinced the Bucs to give the Patriots (who still held their sporting rights) a valuable pick in a future draft. In return, Gronkowski, who more recently devoted himself to organizing parties, traveled to Florida.

[The first of the two touchdowns marked by Brady-Gronkowski this night)

BRADY TO GRONK IN THE #SUPERBOWL





– NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2021

In that Super Bowl, Brady and Gronk became the most productive pair of all time in the NFL playoffs – scoring the 13th and 14th touchdown together. Fans of the New England Patriots will have had a bad night, between nostalgia and anger towards the Boston team officials who, perhaps, would have been a little more in a hurry to move forward with the transition (they haven’t even made the playoffs this year, with more losses than wins in the regular season).

The other “old friend” is Antonio Brown. One of the most talented receivers of all time, a veteran Pittsburgh Steelers, was eventually fired by the Pennsylvania team when he started producing more locker room problems than touchdowns. He left for the Oakland Raiders but the “marriage” didn’t work out – Brown, head lost, racked up controversy after controversy and was sacked after nearly hitting the de facto route with the general manager of the Raiders.

It could be a sad end to a stellar career, but the very day he was released by the Raiders he signed for the New England Patriots, who needed the help of wide receivers. He showed chemistry with Brady during the short time they played together, but Brown was eventually released from the Patriots after several charges of sexual harassment (and alleged threats to one of the plaintiffs).

Without a team, he has announced retirement as many times as he has indicated that after all, he would be ready to continue playing. In the middle of this season, it was Brady who called out this “old friend” in Tampa Bay – and also Bucs coach Bruce Arians had known him from the days of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Antonio Brown received the pass which corresponded to the third touchdown of the night, still in the first part.

TOUCHDOWN TAMPA BAY‼ ️

Tom Brady, Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski dominate the #SuperBowl in 2021… What a timeline… #GoBucs #SBLV



– Javier Urquieta (@DeJesusUrquieta) February 8, 2021

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took advantage of the coincidence of playing at home, albeit with only a third of capacity filled. Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions and, against a defensive team very inspired by Bucs, he spent the night orphaned by clear receivers. He has a long offseason to prepare for next season knowing, however, that if he is to match Brady’s career – and many believe he can – he will have to win another 6 Super Bowls, as Brady just won his seventh.

And as for Brady, who turns 44 in August, everything looks set to come back next year as well – after recently admitting he could play until “after 45”.