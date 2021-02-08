Millionaire apprehensions show progress in fight against drug trafficking in Mozambique, UNODC defends – Observer

The recent millionaire seizures of heroin and other substances in the north and off the coast of Mozambique show that the authorities are more certain and that they are not the only ones fighting against drug trafficking, according to the United Nations.

“If we have apprehensions, this is good news: it means that the authorities are doing a more precise, more dedicated, more professional job and are holding hands with international cooperation,” said in an interview with Lusa César Guedes , representative of the Bureau. United Nations against Drugs and Organized Crime (UNODC) in Maputo.

At the end of January, a French navy frigate seized 444 kilos of methamphetamine heroin in a “ dhow ” (sailboat, artisanal, typical of the Indian Ocean) in the Mozambique Channel (where France has a few islands), a drug worth more than 40 million euros.

Meanwhile, Mozambican police arrested a man in possession of 61 kilograms of heroin and five kilograms of methamphetamine in Nacala Porto, Nampula province.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

This week on Tuesday authorities arrested a businessman in the northern town of Pemba in possession of 180 kilograms of ephedrine, a substance believed to be used in the manufacture of drugs.

These apprehensions show “clearly” that “Mozambique is not alone in this fight and these apprehensions, at different times, have had the support of countries which have a common work agenda” to fight against drug trafficking, a declared César Guedes.

The international cooperation, as well as the training and education provided by the UNODC to the Mozambican authorities to fight against drug trafficking “are bearing fruit”, he said.

The official underlined the tendency of traffickers to enter the southwest Indian Ocean “more and more”, as they see it as a “reliable” and “predictable” route, although it is the longest. to reach markets in the northern hemisphere.

Mozambique is a pass, has the longest coast between Somalia and South Africa and allows land links to several countries and from there to the destination.

All this in a context where the countries of northern Mozambique – Tanzania and Kenya – have pushed organized crime off their shores, forcing traffickers to seek entry to the south (Mozambique) and at a time when Afghanistan is experiencing days of additional instability.

The greater the instability in Afghanistan, ”the more the drug is a“ commercial alternative ”in a country responsible for 85% of the heroin circulating on the planet and almost 100% of plant ephedrine – and this is reflected on the Mozambican coast.

The response in Mozambique is the efforts of partners, which is part of the “ABC of international cooperation” because “no country can face these dynamics alone”, he stressed.

On the other hand, César Guedes stressed that there are clear signs that the Mozambican authorities are motivated to fight against drug trafficking and open to cooperation, as well as to institutional capacity building, which is a priority for UNODC.

The Portuguese-speaking country has specificities: it is also rich in wildlife, precious stones and rare woods which give rise to other trafficking networks sometimes linked to drug trafficking.

“Two sides of the same coin,” César Guedes described: sometimes the “dhow” that transports drugs to Mozambique returns as a result of trafficking in the country’s natural resources.

The UNODC representative in Mozambique opened the office in 2019, at the request of the Government, arriving in Maputo after having held an identical post in Bolivia and after five years in Pakistan – precisely the country where boats cross the ocean. Indian are at sea. Heroine in Mozambique.

Portugal is among the countries that have supported the consolidation of representation, a group which includes Germany, Canada, the United States of America, Japan, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland, in addition to the European Union itself.

In terms of regional cooperation, Maputo should receive this year a tripartite maritime security office, shared with specialists from South Africa and Tanzania, in partnership with UNODC.

It will be an advisory body and exchange of experiences allowing countries to jointly strengthen the surveillance of the southwest Indian Ocean.