Beijing is partnering with SWIFT to accelerate the adoption of the digital yuan internationally

The Chinese government decides to merge with the interbank payment system SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication). Behind this collaboration between SWIFT and the Digital Currency (MNBC) department backed by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), we can surmise that Beijing may want to investigate global use of its digital yuan to compete with the US as a great economic power.

China and SWIFT launch the Finance Gateway Information Service

A new company was founded to support this collaboration. The company, known as Finance Gateway Information Service, was registered in Beijing on January 16 with a share capital of 10 million euros. SWIFT is the majority shareholder with 55%, while the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has 34%. Cross-border Interbank Payment and Clearing (CIPS) owns 5%, while the Payment and Clearing Association of China and the Digital Currency Research Institute of the PBOC each own 3%.

In the same category

Global Security Law: The CNIL warns against technological solutionism

China has long tried unsuccessfully to develop an alternative system to SWIFT to accelerate the use of the digital yuan. Because of this, this new joint venture has become obvious to Beijing. Oriol Caudevilla, analyst at consultancy AirHelp, explains exactly that. He explains: “It is true that China has tried to develop an alternative system to SWIFT, but realistically it has always been difficult for such a system to gain ground, hence this new joint venture. One of the main goals of this joint venture is to make the digital yuan international. “

Make the digital yuan international with SWIFT

A SWIFT spokesman told the South China Morning Post: “As a global neutral cooperative, SWIFT always acts in the interests of the entire community of its members. We have been part of the Chinese financial markets for over 30 years and, as everywhere we do, are making the necessary adjustments to comply with the regulatory requirements. This new collaboration with Beijing is an update of compliance in China in line with this approach, which allows us to continue and strengthen our services to support the business goals of our customers in China. “

China is making great strides in developing its digital currency. Several pilot programs are running in the cities of Shenzhen, Suzhou, Xiongan and Chengdu. The cities of Beijing, Shanghai and Guangdong Province have already committed to testing the central bank’s digital currency this year. A huge lottery was launched last year to test consumer behavior in relation to digital currencies. We don’t have a precise schedule, but at this rate we can expect the digital yuan to become an official currency within a few months.