Interview with concert promoter Peter Schwenkow: “Cork will fly out of the bottle in autumn” – economics
Mr. Schwenkow, Deag promotes Randy Newman’s June concert at the Admiralspalast and Potsdam Palace Night in August. Do you really think the events will take place?
This depends mainly on the availability of vaccines. When we take care of about 80 percent of people ready to be vaccinated in June or July, we should be able to hold smaller events in the open air. With any access restrictions.
Participate in a concert against the vaccination card?
It’s conceivable. You may also want to submit a negative PCR test that is not older than 48 hours, or a doctor’s confirmation that you have survived the disease and are immune. For those who do not have it, a separate entrance with quick tests could be offered. We are ready to implement reasonable concepts for our audience in coordination with the authorities. In short, it starts slowly in the summer.
This sounds like smaller events, so complex access control can be managed at all.
Why not let 2,000 people into the Philharmonic when they have all been tested and vaccinated? Organizationally or technically, this is not a problem. The question is, will you find an officer who approves? Because we have a renaissance of restrictions and a professional ban in many areas, including the creative industries.
The creative industry employs 1.1 million people, a good 200
. We are not Tingeltangel, but a serious branch of service that is essential for the well-being of the people. If there is something positive in a pandemic, then part of it is to gain knowledge in politics: Economic and financial policy has recognized the importance of the creative industries.
It took a very long time, but now it’s done right. At first, help was in need. I then helped bridging many smaller companies. Now we are still busy bridging with the help of II. At the end of the autumn, politics finally recognized the systemic importance of theaters and cinemas, shows and cabaret, concert organizers and circuses. The bridging aid III was proposed accordingly and the company size restriction was removed. Now Deag can also ask for support.
If it really comes, bridging aid III has not yet been formulated, then we have a good chance to see the earth again. Like I said: closed for eleven months!
Yes. We have a great insurance company that provided us with a double-digit amount in millions of dollars for 2020. The bottom line, however, is that we are losing. But Deag is not threatened.
The money helped us to be firmly placed. Unlike many who are unfortunately on the verge.
We are financially well equipped to help or gain in one place or another. But we are an exception because we have insurance coverage and additional liquidity from KfW. The response is good, but 99 percent of the industry is doing badly.
Part of the problem is just postponed. There is a voucher regulation under which organizers can keep the revenue from ticket sales for future events. This Regulation expires on 31 December 2021. This means that it must deliver or repay. There will probably be organizers who can’t do either. Further help is needed here.
I do not believe this. Rather, we will have a huge range of national artists and productions in the fall and winter, because there will be no international tour before April or May 2022. Artists from the USA will not perform in Europe this year.
We will need a lot of space. Just as in Berlin after the First World War in the 1920s, a cork flew out of a bottle of champagne with incredible pressure, we will now experience something similar.
People have an incredible amount to catch up with. Dancing, singing, listening to music, drinking beer or champagne, each in its own way. These needs are huge. Sometime in the fall of this year, the cork flies out of the bottle with an incredible bang.
An international tour means performing one day in Barcelona, the next day in Paris, then in Berlin and London. This is how big tours work. We won’t see international superstars until the spring of 2022. And Brexit will also bother us.
Artists from the island can only perform twice in continental Europe and then have to return to the island. Under the current Brexit Regulation, three appearances in a row are not possible. In addition: England has the greatest know-how for international touring. All these companies, technical service providers and stage builders have to set up branches in the EU, otherwise Europe-wide events with the necessary sound and lighting equipment are not possible. The impacts of Brexit on our industry are enormous.
Not at all. The United Kingdom is our largest market and has the majority of national artists. We really don’t start with them until the lock is over.
For the foreseeable future, we would have a problem that the stock market does not believe in business recovery. After one mutation comes another mutation and then another. The stock market does not like this uncertainty at all.
I need to find out how I can generate additional funding. This is hardly possible on the stock market in the next few years. That’s why we asked two moored shareholders
, whether they would provide us with financing for the settlement of shareholders and at the same time support our growth. It worked.
Yes. Financial investors have already insisted that I keep my shoes for a while. I also don’t want to die yet and I would like to be vaccinated someday.
In 2021, we will still starve, because there are no big festivals. If we can step on the gas again at the beginning of the second quarter of 2022, we may be able to achieve the results of 2019. In 2023, the acquisition will be accompanied by organic growth. So in the long run, I’m not afraid at all.
I firmly believe that. We are in the open air and many people will be vaccinated by then. This is an event where there is no excessive dancing, roaring and sweating. I consider Castle Night to be feasible at 99.9 percent. This also applies to our Christmas gardens, which take place in November and December. People have an incredible desire and an incredible desire to celebrate again. And they have the money.
