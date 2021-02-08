Interview with concert promoter Peter Schwenkow: “Cork will fly out of the bottle in autumn” – economics

Mr. Schwenkow, Deag promotes Randy Newman’s June concert at the Admiralspalast and Potsdam Palace Night in August. Do you really think the events will take place?

This depends mainly on the availability of vaccines. When we take care of about 80 percent of people ready to be vaccinated in June or July, we should be able to hold smaller events in the open air. With any access restrictions.

Participate in a concert against the vaccination card?

It’s conceivable. You may also want to submit a negative PCR test that is not older than 48 hours, or a doctor’s confirmation that you have survived the disease and are immune. For those who do not have it, a separate entrance with quick tests could be offered. We are ready to implement reasonable concepts for our audience in coordination with the authorities. In short, it starts slowly in the summer.

This sounds like smaller events, so complex access control can be managed at all.

Why not let 2,000 people into the Philharmonic when they have all been tested and vaccinated? Organizationally or technically, this is not a problem. The question is, will you find an officer who approves? Because we have a renaissance of restrictions and a professional ban in many areas, including the creative industries.