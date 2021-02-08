Microsoft 365 brings new mobile functions with Cortana

For months it has been the will of Microsoft engineers to offer new functions for Microsoft 365 thanks to Cortana. It’s official this time: in a blog post titled “The Evolution of Mobile Productivity (Though We’re a Little Less Mobile),” Microsoft unveiled a bunch of new updates thanks to artificial intelligence Cortana, and that’s fine with us.

Cortana will improve the mobile experience on Microsoft 365

It was time ! This is what Microsoft 365 users will likely tell themselves. Microsoft has just announced new artificial intelligence capabilities for its key mobile tools: Outlook, Teams, Microsoft Lens, and Office Mobile. The artificial intelligence called Cortana developed by the Redmond company will simplify a large number of tasks within these applications. That’s no surprise. We knew that Microsoft had been trying for almost two years to redirect the use of Cortana to Windows 10 for productivity reasons.

One of the most important new functions in Outlook is a so-called “conversation” function. Outlook users on iOS can ask Cortana to read their email. Microsoft talks about “the first attempt at creating an interactive voice-based experience that is useful in organizing your daily life”. All you have to do is say out loud, “Hey Cortana, read my emails! “. The voice assistant reads your latest e-mail. You can also use Cortana to schedule an appointment directly in Outlook.

Introduction of links to micro-tasks

Other important updates are those for the team collaboration application. Cortana helps you find files or a specific conversation thanks to speech recognition. You can speak a request out loud and Microsoft’s artificial intelligence will help you find messages, meetings, files, and anything else on Teams. The app also adds a collaboration function for video content. This should allow users on the same team to contribute to the same content or do intelligent analysis with Microsoft Lens.

Finally the latest flagship update from Redmond: the introduction of “micro-task shortcuts”. This should allow you to save time on your daily chores. For example, you can create quick forms or surveys in Office or Teams, schedule a meeting with weather forecasts, use the Microsoft Tasks widget, and much more. In short, a whole bunch of little features that are described on the Microsoft blog that will make your life easier.