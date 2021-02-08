Economic hopes for trade opening: Dax will climb to a record high on Monday morning – the economy

Hope for fresh air for the world economy attracts investors to the German stock market. At Monday’s launch, Dax rose up 0.8 percent to a record high of 14,169.49 points.

“During her weekend appearances, the new US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen intensively promoted Biden’s 1.9 trillion aid package,” said portfolio manager Thomas Altmann of investment adviser at QC Partners. “At the same time, she announced a return to full employment next year. These are forecasts that are well received in the stock markets. “

Semiconductor dialogue has moved to the center of attention among companies. Japanese semiconductor company Renesas wants to take over chip designer and supplier Apple for 67.50 euros per share or a total of 4.8 billion euros. Shares of dialogue rose by almost 18 percent to 66 euros, the highest level in almost 21 years. In contrast, Renesas stocks in Tokyo fell 3.6 percent. (Reuters)