Solution to AstraZeneca vaccine’s lack of efficacy in South African variant could be third dose – Observer

After the results of a study that found the Oxford vaccine to be less effective in the South African variant in less serious diseases became known, the Secretary of State for Immunization in Boris Johnson’s government was quick to make public the reminder that the vaccine is effective against dominant variants in the UK and it may still be “effective against serious illness, hospitalization and death”.

“Regarding the other variants, outside the UK, we need to be aware that even where the vaccine has had reduced efficacy in preventing infections, there may still be good efficacy against serious illnesses, l hospitalization and death. This is vitally important to protect the healthcare system, ”UK Vaccination Minister Nadhim Zahawi said, quoted in The Telegraph.

In the test phase “I / II, the data showed limited efficacy, especially against mild diseases caused by the South African variant B.1.351”, but researchers can not say anything about serious diseases that this variant. can cause since most of the volunteers who participated in the tests were mostly healthy young adults.

Oxford University and AstraZeneca hope to have new versions of the vaccine in the fall

But in the UK, solutions are already being prepared to overcome this difficulty. Zahawi presented to the Telegraph what could be a solution to increase the effectiveness of the AstraZeneca vaccine: a third dose. Oxford Laboratories have also confirmed that they are working on a new “version with the sequence” of the South African variant. Sarah Gilbert – who has been involved in the development of the Oxford vaccine – told the BBC that she is not yet ready to vaccinate people, but that it is in development. “It’s easy to adapt the technology, to develop a new vaccine that will have to pass a small number of clinical tests, but not the same amount that has been done in the past,” the scientist told the BBC adding that they are “In the first part of the manufacturing process at Oxford” and aiming to have “the new version ready for use in the fall”.

UK Vaccination Minister and England Deputy Director General for Health Jonathan Van-Tam believe future of Covid-19 control will come with ‘annual vaccinations’ or’ booster shots in the fall “. And the study done with the South African variant may “lead to a change in strategy.” That’s what the head of the study at the University of the Witwatersrand, Shabir Madhi believes. “These discoveries lead us to calibrate the thinking on the approach to the virus and to change the focus of the goal of collective immunity against transmission to the protection of everyone against serious diseases,” he said. cited in the Telegraph.

Zahawi and Van-Tam say that control of the coronavirus must be done through vaccines adjusted to variants that appear over time, as happens every year with the influenza virus vaccine, which is changed annually.