Netanyahu claims innocent by resuming corruption trial – Observer

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday asserted his innocence in court for corruption, fraud and breach of trust in the corruption trial that resumed Monday in Jerusalem.

Netanyahu was present in the courtroom for less than an hour, where the session continues with a panel of judges who will determine whether the next phase of reviewing the evidence will begin before or after the elections scheduled for March 23.

Protests by demonstrators against Netanyahu near the courthouse were heard inside the courtroom.

We are here to tell you that you did something wrong and that you should get what you deserve, ”one of the protesters, Nir Barak, told EFE News Agency, also saying he feared that the trial not be postponed again, as it was in January due to the containment imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Netanyahu appeared in district court on Monday for the second time, as the trial began in May and in the next phase of the process he will have to appear three times a week.

Netanyahu’s lawyers believe that the current trial violates the Basic Law, which is constitutional in nature, as there is no written authorization from the state attorney general, Avichai Mandelblit, needed to open an investigation against the prime minister.

Mandelblit recently responded that he had authorized the investigation, but not in writing.

Netahyahu faces jail time for fraud and breach of trust in three separate corruption cases called 1,000, 2,000 and 4,000, the latter being the most serious, including the crime of corruption.

This is the first time in Israel that an operational head of government has faced criminal charges.