a Microsoft tool to monitor its employees?

With more than 115 million daily users on teams, Viva launches in a collaborative communication platform market that represents more than $ 300 billion in information shared by Microsoft. A feature that improves the exchange of information between employees, enhances the team and Microsoft 365 experience. A possibility for the company to consolidate its position in the company intranet and to feed off competitors like Slack or Asana. Tools for scheduling tasks or internal messages between employees. A market in turmoil since teleworking became a necessity.

“We participated in the world’s largest remote work experience, and it has made a huge impact on the employee experience,” said Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO. “Every company needs a consistent experience for its employees, from onboarding and collaboration to learning and continued growth. Viva combines everything an employee needs to be successful from day one in a unique experience that is directly integrated into the teams. “

In the same category

The 4 Viva modules assigned to Teams and Microsoft 365

The announcement of the new functions of Viva takes place in 4 modules. The first: Viva Connections. It is a portal that summarizes the company’s key information as well as internal communication announcements and animation of the employee communities. Note that Microsoft would like to turn this “portal” into an information channel about the rights and benefits of every employee.

The second announced module, Viva Topics, is defined by Microsoft as corporate Wikipedia. It combines the content of a company on specific topics that were retrieved from team discussions and working documents. Automatic curation was made possible thanks to Microsoft’s artificial intelligence tools.

The third module, Viva Learning, combines all the important data that employees access and that are provided by managers on a single page. The aim is to provide training and improve the skills of all members of the group.

Finally, Microsoft gives us one last module: Viva Insights. It will be possible to monitor the results and ensure the well-being of its employees. A module that may be viewed by some as a form of disguised “coping” with teams.

Viva Insight: Big Brother teleworking version

The ad seems praiseworthy in its approach. Enhance the remote work experience between employees by enhancing the tools you already have such as Teams and Microsoft 365.

However, one can ask whether the Viva Insight functionality does not allow benchmarking for the employees in one’s own company.

What’s the benchmark?

Benchmarking is both a management and a marketing technique that aims to observe the performance of a company and its employees in order to compare them with one another. It also enables analysis of the performance of a competing company. The aim is to understand why the products or services for sale are more optimized and efficient in competition or in the various internal teams.

In this article we will only talk about internal benchmarks in a company. So the performance analysis of his employees within the same group.

The limits of the benchmark

In the banking sector, most of the talk is about the limits of the internal benchmark. However, these limits apply to all trades.

According to juritravail.com, this system consists of a permanent evaluation in which each employee analyzes their performance in relation to the performance of others. This promotes internal competition and can affect the safety, mental and physical condition of employees in a company. System contrary to Article L. 4121-1 of the Labor Code. The employer must take the necessary measures to ensure safety and to protect the physical and mental health of the employees.

Is Microsoft really giving up control over management?

Microsoft carried out a “backtrack” last December by not integrating a “productivity score” integrated into Microsoft 365. One can then wonder whether Viva Insights would still not allow its employees to be ranked, but this time in a more insidious way.

Viva Insights: Will the results really be passed on on a voluntary basis?

On the employee side, Insights allows you to share personal advice and stats to “support the success of teams and the well-being of all,” according to Microsoft. On the management side, Viva Insights enables information to be gathered about production and the mental health of its teams in an “aggregated and anonymized” manner.

Here is the problem. Nothing prevents a manager from putting pressure on their teams to regularly share their numbers and “advice” with other employees. On behalf of improving the company’s overall productivity. At worst, we envision that those who refuse to exercise will suffer the financial and strategic consequences for their careers.

Viva Insights: the question of anonymization

On the managerial side, given the anonymized and “aggregated” nature of the monitoring of their teams, we can rightly ask the question of small internal teams, where anonymizing the results is necessarily more difficult to protect. Take the example of a manager who uses Viva Insights to track the results of his teams that consist of fewer than five employees. With a little deduction, it won’t be difficult for him to assign each result sheet to a specific employee.