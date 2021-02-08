Portugal will benefit from Biden administration, Portuguese-American scholar says – Observer

The consistency and traditional approach to external relations of Joe Biden’s new administration will benefit Portugal, Paul University, a political scientist and professor at the American University, told Lusa.

“With President Biden and this administration, with the State Department back and able to do its job, we’ll see much better relationships and more consistent policies,” said the scholar, who heads the leadership program of Washington DC-based University’s School of Public Affairs

According to Paul Manuel, in the direct relationship between Portugal and the United States “there was never a feeling that Trump was particularly hostile” and the former president was not perceived as a major threat to bilateral relations .

However, Trump “was erratic” you never knew what he was going to do, and that was a problem.

What any relationship needs is stability, transparency and consistency, and that is what the new administration brings, old guard foreign policy, ”he added.

Among the issues of immediate interest to Portugal and the Portuguese-American community include the return of Portuguese as a critical language in the federal Startalk program, from which it was withdrawn in 2020, and the approval of legislation that will give Portuguese citizens have access to E-1 and E-2 visas, reserved for people wishing to enter the United States for trade or major investments.

“I think we will see a much more favorable approach from this administration,” said Paul Manuel.

In the more global context of international relations, the professor underlined that “a restoration is in progress” and a recalibration of the connections.

“Biden’s speech at the State Department was a clear indication that things are back to normal, that we are going to focus on diplomacy,” he said.

“The people who were wiped out, the so-called ‘deep state’ that Trump didn’t like, they’re all back,” he continued.

Even so, the effects of the previous term will remain, the academic said.

One of the lessons of the alliance with the Europeans, “he said,” is that President Trump has encouraged them to become more independent, self-sufficient, and that’s probably not a bad idea. “

Even though a lot of things go back to what they were with Biden, “it may be necessary to have a Plan B or to make European interests a little more independent”.

This process can be done in a thoughtful and concerted manner, because there has been normalization of the relations between the powers.

“Europe now has ample time to make the adjustments that it was unable to make with President Trump, when everything was sudden and erratic, seeming to come out of nowhere,” Manuel said.

“What Trump has done in terms of foreign policy has come as a shock to the system,” the political scientist said. Even with the ex-president out of the picture, it is not certain that what happened is definitely outdated, not least because the phenomenon of populism and polarization is growing, he argued.

Europe must assume a greater responsibility for its personal interest, its defense, its trade policy, and it has the means to do so ”, declared the Portuguese-American.

“But I think you need to pay more attention to it, to protect yourself against the possibility of another populist president,” he added.

The redefinition initiated by the new administration also comes at a time when Donald Trump is the target of a second impeachment process, which the world will see start on Tuesday.

Paul Manuel stressed that the Joe Biden government will try to stay focused on its agenda and not let the trial distract from its original goals.

“The first 100 days are traditionally the most important, when a political window is open,” he said.

“From a political strategy perspective, it makes sense that the Biden administration doesn’t spend a lot of time thinking about it,” he said.

This explains the scattered comments from the current White House tenant regarding the process: “President Biden has been very smart in his approach, asserting the need for accountability and supporting ‘impeachment’ in general, but saying nothing. more, ”noted the academic.

He is focusing on the Covid-19 pandemic and the rapid distribution of vaccines, because, he said, “once we can get back to normal, the economy will take off and all the problems related to lock-in , economic and social, will disappear ”. .

Once the pandemic is over, Biden will focus more on what has been important in his career in Washington, which is working with both sides and pushing through legislation.

“We can see an effort in infrastructure,” said Paul Manuel, “and there can be bipartisan work to improve the health system.”