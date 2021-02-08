Community ties protect standard of living of Portuguese immigrants in Manassas, United States of America – Observer

Family entrepreneurship and community ties in the city of Manassas, United States, have served to protect the standard of living of the Portuguese community during the pandemic, businessman José Morais told Lusa.

According to the Portuguese who has lived in the United States for over 50 years and has already represented Portuguese emigrants in the Assembly of the Republic of Portugal, “the community is well” and “in good health” in the city of Manassas, located in the Washington metropolitan area, about 50 kilometers from the nation’s capital.

The state of Virginia has around 14,000 Portuguese and almost all Portuguese in the city of Manassas have their own homes, said José Morais, who served on the community council for 16 years, in an interview with Lusa agency.

The people, with “a lot of economic power”, are “happy to live in a community like this”, with clean streets, unity and support among people, solidarity and help when someone falls ill, described the former councilor of Portuguese communities in the United States.

It must be an example that must be given to the youngest, ”that these links must last, said the businessman, while considering that the community was more united in the past.

“We were much more united than today, there was a football team, we played, we had picnics”, he recalls, in an interview with Lusa.

With many Portuguese companies, mainly in the construction sector, the city of Manassas lives with strong community ties and families who support and help each other, so that they have not suffered such huge losses during the Covid-19 pandemic, said José Morais, owner of a group of companies of around 400 workers.

Civil construction around Manassas has not had to stop because of the pandemic, said emigrant, from Curalha, Chaves.

“We are the bosses (…) we weren’t going to suffer much, our employees were going to suffer”, estimated the owner of a group of companies, which includes a farm, vineyards for the production of Portuguese wine, cellars , a wine tasting room and a vintage car museum, among other shops.

The situation is worse for people who do not have the proper documents in the United States because they cannot receive unemployment benefits or economic stimulus checks, Morais said.

The businessman described to Lusa that the Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions imposed have forced unforeseen expenses to adapt working methods: “A lot of money has been spent, yes, to adapt businesses, adapt cars – people cannot walk. Many people “.

New “delivery” or home delivery of products ordered “online” have also entered the range of services offered.

Despite the care, several cases of Covid-19 have appeared in companies, because, according to José Morais, workers gather on rest days, with food and drinks, which greatly facilitates the transmission of the virus.

“When that happens, it’s the bosses who have to order coronavirus tests,” he explained, adding that their companies pay two weeks to sick workers who have to stay at home, which is not guaranteed by all bosses in the United States. United States.

“We need to have healthy employees,” he stressed.

For José Morais, “there is no entrepreneur, as intelligent or very competent, who can create a business alone. And if the boss doesn’t support the employees, nobody grows.

José Morais said he had employees who have worked with him for over 30 years and who are “the business leaders”. Older and experienced workers at the company earn around 30%, he estimated.

The head of the community felt that the union of the Portuguese community “has a secret”: there is only one association of Portuguese, which, for José Morais, is also the best Portuguese restaurant in the city.

The Virginia Portuguese Community Center, built in the center of Manassas 30 years ago, includes a restaurant, a bar, a dance hall and in 2018 it has already received the President of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, “during ‘an evening planned in three days’, when the embassy in Washington called to confirm.

“There we had to start painting rooms, organize everything, invite friends, and in no time we were almost out of place,” recalls José Morais.