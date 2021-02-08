UNITA MPs barred from entering Cafunfo regret “dictatorship” – Observer

A group of deputies from UNITA, an Angolan opposition, has already abandoned the entrance to the village of Cafunfo, scene of incidents with dead and wounded, claiming that “despite the impediment and the dictatorship of the authorities” their work has been completed.

Angolan opposition leader Alberto Ngalanela, National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA) MP Alberto Ngalanela told Lusa on Monday that parliamentarians and activists left the scene on Sunday evening, and were now working in the village of Cuango. .

“We have already left the village of Cafunfo at the entrance after four days of detention and work, we were in the same place for four days, but we were on the move, so this part was over, we went to the village of Cuango where we continue to work, ”he said on Monday.

Deputies Alberto Ngalanela, Domingos Oliveira, Rebeca Muaca, Joaquim Nafoia and Sediangani Mbimbi accompanied by two other activists, their drivers and escorts are part of the delegation which was prevented by the Angolan police from entering the mining town of Cafunfo.

A week ago, in this locality, it affected the province of Lunda Norte, in eastern Angola, which was the scene of incidents between the demonstrators and the national police.

According to Angolan police, around 300 people linked to the Portuguese Protectorate Movement Lunda Tchokwe (MPPLT), which for years defended the autonomy of this region rich in mineral resources, tried to invade, on Saturday January 30, a police station. and in defense of the exterior, order and security killed six people.

The police version is contradicted by MPPLT leaders, opposition political parties and local civil society who speak of more than a dozen deaths.

Four days after being detained five kilometers from this village, UNITA deputies, explained Alberto Ngalanela, decided on Sunday evening to make a “strategic retreat” to reposition themselves in the village of Cuango to obtain other Cafunfo incident data.

“It is not possible to prevent this group with so much experience, fortunately we are in Cuango and there they are unable to prevent our movements and from Cuango to Cafunfo there is a fluid flow and we come back with the feeling of accomplishment “, he assured.

For the head of the UNITA parliamentary delegation, who did not specify the data collected on the site, “most of which has already been sent to Luanda”, the obstacles “imposed by the local authorities” confirm the nature dictatorial MPLA ”, ruling party.

And “it has also been confirmed the subordination of one sovereign body to the other and it has been confirmed that the so-called new paradigm is a lie, a hoax and a mirage.”

In turn, activist Laura Macedo, who is also part of this caravan, said that she left the entrance to Cafunfo with a “sense of accomplishment” because her job was done.

“Although the MPLA [Movimento Popular de Libertação de Angola, no poder desde 1975] it prevented us from entering, even though the Angolan government prevented us from entering the information flow, I did my job and I am proud of myself, ”she told Lusa on Monday.

This obstacle is due to the dictatorship in which we live, we are in a much tighter dictatorship, for a year, things have tightened, the economic situation is difficult, with citizens with many difficulties ”, he said. note.

Laura Macedo said she would only release the data she found on the site in Luanda and pointed out that despite obstacles from the authorities, she managed to take “goat paths” to do her job.

I have always heard that in the diamond areas, money was grass, but today it is no longer the case, people are sick, they complain about being sick and in return people are beaten, ”he lamented.

The Lunda Tchokwe Protection Movement is fighting for autonomy in the Lundas region in east-north Angola.

The autonomy of the Lundas region (Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul, in eastern Angola), rich in diamonds, is claimed by this movement, which is based on a protectorate agreement signed between the natives of Lunda-Tchokwe and Portugal in the years 1885 and 1894, which would give an internationally recognized status to the territory.

Portugal would have ignored the condition of the kingdom when it negotiated the independence of Angola between 1974/1975 only with the liberation movements, according to the movement.