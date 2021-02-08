Myanmar military orders blocked Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

As if we needed it, here’s another piece of evidence that social media are essential tools for free speech. According to The Verge, Myanmar’s armed forces overthrew the government and ordered internet providers to block Twitter, Instagram and Facebook in the country.

In Myanmar, military orders block social media

The army of this Southeast Asian country is currently detaining Prime Minister Aung San Suu Kyi and most of the country’s government officials. The military took power a few days ago and there are protests here and there, especially on social networks. The people of Myanmar try to show their dissatisfaction with the coup on social media. They protest by sharing photos of themselves with three fingers, a new symbol that has become a sign of resistance.

Telenor, a Norwegian telecommunications company, said it had received instructions from the Myanmar government. According to the Scandinavian company: “All mobile network operators, international gateways and ISPs in Myanmar received instructions from the Myanmar Ministry of Transport and Communications on February 5, 2021 to block the social media platforms Twitter, Instagram and Facebook until further notice.” .

Freedom of expression is threatened worldwide

In 2019, Facebook made the decision to regulate Messenger in Myanmar in order to limit the spread of hate speech against the Rohingya community. The country called for social network awareness and a quick and effective response. At this time, restrictions apply in other countries in Southeast Asia such as the Philippines, Indonesia or India.

Myanmar’s Ministry of Information issued a worrying statement on February 2, 2021, the day after the military took power. In this announcement, the government ordered the population not to spread rumors on social networks. These are the words used by the armed forces during the maneuver: “Some media outlets and the general public are spreading rumors on social media by holding rallies to instigate riots and issuing statements that may cause riots.”

According to Rafael Frankel, Facebook’s director of public order in emerging markets, the social network is extremely concerned about the shutdown orders. Facebook even asked the operators to give access to its platforms immediately. According to him: “The people of Myanmar need access to important information and to be able to communicate with loved ones at this critical time.”

Twitter is on the same page as Facebook. A spokesman said: “This lockdown order undermines public conversation and people’s right to have their voices heard. The free internet is facing increasing threats worldwide. We will continue to work to end the government’s devastating shutdown. “