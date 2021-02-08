Architecture: “Where does this city want to go? There is no idea “- real estate – economy

She has been doing this since October 2019: Julia Dahlhaus, a 50-year-old partner of DMSW Architects, was elected by a large majority as the new chair of the Association of German Architects (BDA) Landesverband Berlin. There is nothing new for her at the BDA in Berlin, she is not new: in 2015, she was elected to the board for the first time to represent the interests of independent architects. It looks quieter, but no less specific, than its predecessor, Andreas R. Becher, because soon after the election it comes to light in an initial interview with Tagesspiegel.

Dahlhaus, born in Berlin, studied architecture at the Berlin University of the Arts and RWTH Aachen. As an architect, she then worked and managed construction projects for Staab Architects and Max Dudler.

Since 2012, he has been running the DMSW office together with Michael Müller and Philippe Wehage as a partnership of architects (since 2016 PartmbB). According to her professional biography, DMSW successfully works in housing construction and implements projects with partners from the real estate industry, with installations and with public housing companies. In this respect, it fits in well with the current political situation in Berlin; He thinks building in a long-term lease is right. Dahlhaus, however, struggles with the exclusion of some actors: “The assembly was first enthusiastic, then demonized by the new Senate. Cheap housing construction is also possible with sets. “

Julia Dahlhaus is a sought-after juror and expert on various construction commissions. At BDA Berlin, he focuses on urban development and residential construction. Here, in 2013, she initiated a working group for housing construction together with Frank Arnold, which leads a public discourse on quality with various activities. This speech is important to her: “What I am missing in the public debate at the moment is a positive image, a vision, an idea of ​​where Berlin should develop. Where does this city want to go? I am from Berlin, I am still in the bones that this city has been denied the right to exist for a long time. In this respect, I unreservedly enjoy a positive view of Berlin from the outside and the opportunities offered by urban development. “

She would also like to open this horizon to the Berlin Senate and its housing senator, who is considered a part-time senator – if at all. “Urban development in Berlin is currently characterized mainly by regulations and discussions about quantity. The quality of the rooms to be created has not been mentioned for a long time. “Dahlhaus expected Katrin Lompscher to seek an interview with her – something we may hear more about. Dahlhaus is not prone to recklessness.

At the very least, this shows that everything cannot be right with Berlin’s approach to construction work. If you want, read a clear critique between the lines. “I’m not against participatory procedures if they are well done!” Says Dahlhaus. “But they can’t replace exploring the formation of the universe.” Today, we are more interested in processes than in the real space in which we will live in the coming decades. “Will we feel comfortable in the new neighborhoods?

Dahlhaus would like to try something, to develop model districts of urban development: for example in Buch, in Tegel, in Pankow on Michelangelostraße. “We won’t gain anything if we continue to polarize and divide,” he says. Your word in many ears!