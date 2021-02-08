Pope Francis calls for ‘speedy’ release of politicians detained in Myanmar – Observer

Pope Francis on Monday called for the “swift” release of political leaders detained in Myanmar (formerly Burma) following the military coup that toppled Prime Minister Aung San Suu Kyi.

The “coup d’état has led to the arrest of several political leaders, who, I hope, will be quickly released as a sign of encouragement for a sincere dialogue for the good of the country”, declared the pope during his votes for the diplomatic corps.

Francisco expressed concern over what is happening in Myanmar on Sunday and called on officials to resume “harmonious democratic coexistence.”

On Monday, police used water cannons against protesters in the capital, Naypyidaw, as tens of thousands took to the streets in cities like Yangon, the former capital and the most populous city in the country. , and Mandalay.

On February 1, the military ended a fragile democratic transition by establishing a state of emergency for a year and detained Suu Kyi and other leaders of the National League for Democracy (LND).

More than 150 people, including MPs, local officials and activists, have been questioned and remain in detention.

Internet connections were partially restored on Sunday after a 24-hour service interruption, but access to the social network Facebook, the main communication tool for millions of Burmese, remains limited.

The country has lived under military rule for about 50 years, since independence in 1948.

Gradual liberalization began in 2010, and five years later, with the LND winning the election, a civilian government, under the de facto leadership of Suu Kyi, came to power.

Heavily criticized until recently by the international community for the alleged passivity in the Rohingya Muslim crisis, Aung San Suu Kyi, who lived in a guarded residence for 15 years to oppose the junta, remains extremely popular in the country .

According to party sources, the former leader will be in “good health” confined to a residence in Naypyidaw, the capital built by the military.

The LND again won the November legislatures, in a ballot whose regularity was contested by the military, although international observers found no serious problems.

The army has promised free elections after the end of the state of emergency.