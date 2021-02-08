City West: Bank with space for banquets – real estate – business

Berlin Hyp, an association partner of German savings banks, is building a new company headquarters in its old place. With the address Budapester Straße 1 in Charlottenburg, an architecturally sophisticated building will be built from the end of 2023. The Danish architectural firm CF Møller Architects was responsible for the winning design in the autumn of 2020, thus winning over David Chipperfield Architects (Berlin) and J.MAYER.H und Partner (Berlin). Compared to the original proposal, the entrance situation is now revised again: the originally planned entrance to the terrace in the direction of Budapester Strasse has been relocated to the Landwehr canal.

A sustainable and efficient space concept is to be implemented in the new building. Until now, the bank’s employees have been divided into two buildings. The name of the “B-One” project now means getting closer to each other at this point in City-West. Approximately 500 jobs will be created on approximately 14,800 square meters of gross floor area above the ground. The dismantling of the old building has already begun. During the demolition of the old building, attention was paid to the ecological disposal and recycling of materials. Small pieces of furniture, materials and technology from the building, which were no longer needed, were largely donated.

For the company’s new headquarters, the bank is striving for a very high standard of certification from the German Council for Sustainable Buildings (DGNB). Compared to an old building, energy consumption is to be reduced by more than 50 percent. In addition, administrative costs should be significantly reduced. Photovoltaic systems on the entire façade and partly on the roof are also intended to reduce CO2 emissions.

Until the completion of the new building, employees are testing new working concepts in the office building at Corneliusstrasse 7 and in the leased alternative office space on Berlin’s Tauentzienstrasse. Selected areas of the new building should also be available for public events. These can be, for example, areas on the ground floor, which can be used as an exhibition space for art exhibitions.