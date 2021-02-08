The Weeknd’s performance goes viral – Observe

That artist The Weeknd was the star of this year’s famous Super Bowl break is not without doubt. The pandemic forced the 30-year-old Canadian to act uninvited and, for 14 minutes, the singer took off his hat after one hit, from “The Hills” to “I Feel It Coming.” The performance – to which he himself contributed nearly 6 million euros out of his own pocket – did not go unnoticed on social media which, despite the praise, gave free rein to the imagination and memes are numerous.

At a certain point in the performance, the artist, who enjoyed an astonishing light show, moved from the stage mounted on the benches to a mirrored room, lit in golden tones. At first, it’s The Weeknd filming itself, navigating the hallways in a deliberately confused way, a moment that served as a trigger on social media – there have even been those who have compared some images of this scene to sometimes difficult video. calls made by parents, technological ineptitude that even the pandemic cannot seem to resolve. But the memes include more references to the post-Covid-19 universe, including highly controversial vaccine scraps.

When your parents try to talk to you on FaceTime pic.twitter.com/gXMpjOKe6L

– Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) February 8, 2021

Me trying to find a vaccination site with extra injections about to go to waste pic.twitter.com/JMkl63MxHE

– [email protected] (@Jason) February 8, 2021

Accidentally leaving the camera in selfie mode pic.twitter.com/6qftEZLTWO

– Ronnie 2K 2K21 (@ Ronnie2K) February 8, 2021

Me after * an * alcoholic drink: pic.twitter.com/HoAqGDwc0n

– Ryan Black (@RyanABlack) February 8, 2021

“Your table is right over here, follow me” pic.twitter.com/PWtwM4ldK0

– Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) February 8, 2021

When you were a kid and you lost your mom at the grocery store pic.twitter.com/XBF4rw5o4G

– Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) February 8, 2021

In the absence of guests, the artist surrounded himself with synchronized dancers dressed in black and red, in his image and likeness, and bandages on the face – a reference of the singer which became common last year. . The fellow actors have not escaped the sight of those who surf on Twitter and if on the one hand they are compared to mummies, on the other hand they evoke similarities with characters from the “Star Wars” sagas or “Guardians of the Galaxy”.

The Weeknd’s backup singers #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/bdJ6yd9yaR

– TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) February 8, 2021

I auditioned for the #PepsiHalftime but didn’t book. Congratulations to C3PO and their ancestors. pic.twitter.com/pZR4fkVDuc

– Anna Roisman (@AnnaRoisman) February 8, 2021

I thought it was a bunch of Star-Lords pic.twitter.com/3pVDd0O23p

– Scrummy Dave (@ScrummyDave) February 8, 2021

Granted, the #SuperBowl Halftime show with @theweeknd was pretty colorful and bright.

With Dancing Mummies and Less of a Stripper Party Dance show like last year! ???? https://t.co/fs9qhdqu7h pic.twitter.com/fhG7RA3H49

– Woody and Daffy Duck (@DaffyWoody) February 8, 2021

The many memes that have taken over (and invaded) social media have been highlighted in the international press, with the New York Post, for example, satirically writing that The Weeknd needs a compass, if it doesn’t. there was not the scene reminiscent of an illuminated labyrinth. to capture the attention of Internet users. In the early hours, the artist was even one of the “hot topics” on Twitter in Portugal, with many users claiming to have already purchased a ticket for the concert on October 25, 2022.