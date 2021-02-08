Checking the facts. Does the name Covid-19 mean “disease originating in China”? – Observer

The post was made on Facebook and claims that Covid-19 stands for “viral infectious disease of Chinese origin” meaning infectious viral disease originating in China. According to the author of the post, the number 19 is due to the “fact” that it is the 19th virus to originate in China. Originally written in English, the news then began to spread to other countries and languages ​​- but this is not true, as other fact-checking partners have also concluded.

The name Covid-19 was announced by the World Health Organization (WHO) on February 11, 2020, but before the virus was already known as the ‘novel coronavirus 2019’, i.e. the 2019 novel coronavirus.

The original concept changed, but the coronavirus name stuck. The WHO has dubbed the disease Covid-19, but it’s not an acronym whose letter “C” refers to China. Rather, it is an acronym for the words “Coronavirus Disease” or, in Portuguese, Coronavirus Disease. Added to this is the year in which the virus was first identified – in 2019. That is, the letters “CO” stand for the word corona, the virus “VI” and the disease “D”.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

???? BREAKDOWN ????

“We now have a name for the # 2019nCoV disease:

COVID19.

I’ll spell it out: COVID dash one nine – COVID-19 “

– @ DrTedros # COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Kh0wx2qfzk

– World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) February 11, 2020

In the announcement of the name Covid-19, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Gebreysus explained that the baptism took place in accordance with guidelines agreed between the World Health Organization, the World Organization for Animal Health and the Food and Agriculture Organization.

We had to come up with a name that didn’t mention geographic locations, animals, individuals or a group of people and was pronounceable and related to the disease. It is important to have a name to avoid the use of other inaccurate or stigmatizing names. A format is also described for use in future coronavirus outbreaks, ”said Tedros Adhanom.

Conclusion

The publication analyzed guarantees that the name Covid is explained by the origin in China of the coronavirus responsible for the disease in question. Number 19 is believed to be linked to this country’s 19th virus. Both ideas are wrong. In fact, the director general of the World Health Organization made it clear, when announcing the name given to the new coronavirus, that the choice was to avoid any kind of stigma associated with the virus – as it would end up with in China.

The name Covid-19 derives, in fact, from the composition of the letters “CO”, which represents the word corona, the letters “VI”, for viruses, and the letter “D”, for disease. The number 19 is derived from the year the virus was identified, 2019.

Thus, according to the Observer classification system, this content is:

FALSE

In the Facebook classification system, this content is:

FALSE: Major content claims are factually inaccurate. Typically, this option matches “false” or “mostly false” classifications on fact checker websites.

Note 1: this content was selected by the Observer as part of a fact checking partnership with Facebook.

Note 2: The Observer is part of the CoronaVirusFacts / DatosCoronaVirus Alliance, a group that brings together more than 100 fact-checkers to fight disinformation related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn more about this alliance here.