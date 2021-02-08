Australian journalist officially arrested in China after six months in detention – Observer

Articles related to this pandemic are temporarily open for reading: subscribe to journalism that makes a difference

A reporter for eight years on the English-speaking Chinese television station CGTN, Cheng Lei was first detained by Chinese authorities in a house held in an unknown location, where she was isolated for six months from the outside world and subjected to interrogation. . Now the Australian government reveals that he was officially arrested by Chinese authorities on the 5th.

# Shakeshack’s first #Beijing store is scheduled to open in 12 hours… staff are excited! Loving Beijing is all about the food and decor. The opening ceremony will feature pesky pedicabs and uncles from Beijing! Shake up, not war pic.twitter.com/kkMZVZxw9r

– Cheng Lei (@ChengLeiCGTN) August 11, 2020

(The journalist’s last post on social media Twitter was on August 11, three days before her arrest)

According to the note released by the Australian executive, since his arrest on August 14 last year, Cheng Lei has received six visits from Australian Embassy officials, the last of which was on January 27. “We hope that basic standards of justice, procedural fairness and respect for human rights will be guaranteed, in line with international standards,” the Australian government said in the note.

Arrested on August 14 on unknown charges, the journalist, who has covered economic and business related topics, has two young children (aged nine and 11), currently living with her family in the city of Melbourne. The journalist’s arrest came as relations between the two countries deteriorated when Canberra launched an investigation into the Covid-19 pandemic, resulting in trade retaliation from China.