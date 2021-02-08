“There is a latent revolution in Angola,” says Rui Verde, Portuguese lawyer and researcher at the University of Oxford – Observer

The researcher at the Center for African Studies at the University of Oxford, Rui Santos Verde, former vice-rector of the former independent University (1993-2007), in Lisbon, estimated on Monday that there is a ” latent revolution “in Angola, which it can be controlled until the elections, but which in the post-electoral period is” a danger “.

For the professor, who is also a non-resident researcher at the University of Johannesburg and visiting professor at the Institute of Indian Management-Research, the position of the President of the Republic of Angola, João Lourenço, for the moment, is comparable to that of Marcelo Caetano, at the end of the period of dictatorship in Portugal, or of Mikhail Gorbatchov, when he carried out the reforms which ended the regime of the Soviet Union, leading to its dismemberment.

Because João Lourenço “is trying to reform the system from within, and it is the worst reform”, he said.

It is often easier to make a revolution, those who are there are sent, the new ones arrive and there is no complicity with the past, ”said the professor, who is also a lawyer at MakaAngola, an organization linked to the defense of democracy. , against corruption, to which the well-known former Angolan journalist and activist Rafael Marques is also linked.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

For researcher Rui Verde, João Lourenço “tries to reform from the inside, and it is always difficult, especially at the beginning of the opening, because the opening turns against those who open, as happened. with Marcelo Caetano, as happened with Gorbachov, ”He stressed out.

According to the academic, the opening process has already turned against João Lourenço. “How he is going to handle this in the near future is curious,” he said.

For the moment, the doctorate in law and human sciences, estimated that the current Angolan head of state “is trying to avoid the revolution, which is latent. You just have to walk in the streets of Luanda, to feel what people are saying and it is latent ”. A dissatisfied population, which has a limit which can go up to the post-election.

Rui Verde believes that the biggest problem for João Lourenço “will not be so much in the elections – the MPLA is used to winning the elections – the problem may lie in the post-election, that is, if people will accept the election or not. result. “” There will be the most key or the most dangerous moment, “he stressed.

Despite this, for the researcher, it makes no sense that João Lourenço no longer shows up. “Especially because the work has only just begun”. “This dismantling and restructuring of recent years, at least since 2002, is a job that takes at least ten years,” he said.

The question is whether your victory is accepted internally and externally. Because, for the academic and also the author of books, the results of the next elections in Angola “must be legitimized internally and externally”.

João Lourenço’s predecessor as President of Angola, José Eduardo dos Santos, has followed a policy of “not being too interested in what the outside is saying. If the Americans weren’t interested in what he was doing, he would go to the Chinese, if they didn’t like, he would go to the Russians, ”he said.

Now João Lourenço, on the contrary, “sought to create new networks, asked the country to join the Commonwelth [Comunidade das Nações], is part of the Francophonie [Organização Internacional da Francophonie], as an observer, you therefore want to be more attentive to what the outside world is saying ”.

However, the great expectation vis-à-vis the president, “especially in 2018, when João Lourenço started with the big layoffs, and which led the population to be enthusiastic”, has been lost. “I have the impression that even without food the galvanization was excellent. Then the balloon burst and lost air, ”said the official, who is also the research director of CEDESA, a group of academics who study economic and political issues in southern Africa, namely Angola. .

Part of the discontent is due to the economic policy that has been followed in Angola in recent years, that of the IMF (International Monetary Fund), based on the Washington consensus.

“These policies are, as we know, contractual, that is to say they accentuate recessions, because taxes must be increased, spending reduced (..). So he [João Lourenço] tightened his belt and tightened a lot, ”said Rui Verde.

Now it is customary that in the pre-election period “the belt begins to loosen. So I hope (…) that he begins to loosen his belt and give the population free time, ”he declared.

In the researcher’s opinion, despite the limits and the economic problems that Angola is going through, the president still has budgetary room for maneuver to give some confidence to the population in the year and a half that remains until the elections.

“There is fiscal space for this,” he said, because the debt has been “reasonably well negotiated” with China, “the Angolan tax base has effectively been broadened and there is still ‘money from the sovereign fund, which is used in the PIM., a kind of municipal investment plan, which has been managed a bit, but I think it will be managed more carefully ”.

Therefore, he defended, “there is a lack of budget for this year and a half João Lourenço to encourage the population to have a minimum of confidence”.

On the other hand, “it is very likely” that the famous anti-corruption plan can be accelerated, so that the results are presented.

“There are processes that are coming to an end and others that will have to start, like the most important ones, linked to Manuel Vicente, Copelipa [General e antigo responsável pelos Serviços Secretos de Angola], Dino [outro General] which must have a result. They cannot be in the double boiler all the time. Therefore, it is possible that the part of the fight against corruption will accelerate strongly, ”he said.

Especially because of the corruption processes that have progressed in recent times in Angola, and there have been a lot of them, there is only one person still in prison, concluded Rui Santos Verde.