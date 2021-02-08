new antitrust regulations come into force

China is sticking to its commitment to enforce its new antitrust rules. On the weekend that has just ended, the final version of the anti-competitive measures was presented by the country’s authorities. According to the state market regulation authority (SAMR) “the monopoly behavior of online platforms should be prevented and stopped and fair competition guaranteed”.

These provisions were first announced last November, but some elements have been changed for the final version. In particular, with effect from February 7, 2021, they prohibit the rule that forces retailers to choose only one web platform for reselling their products. The authorities believe that this practice encourages abuse of a dominant position and prevents the further development of companies.

In addition, web companies no longer have the right to exchange data about users or to use data and algorithms to set prices. “The use of data, algorithms and platform rules makes it difficult to recognize and determine monopoly behavior because [ces méthodes] can help operators share confidential information quickly and frequently, ”explains SAMR.

Among the elements that have changed from the November version, we find in particular the idea of ​​defining a target market when a company is accused of a monopoly. “The most noticeable change is the deletion of the controversial provision about the possible skipping of the market definition step in agreements and abuse of dominance. The original draft of the provision was widely criticized by practitioners who feared that such an abbreviation would give the agency undue discretion, “said Angela Zhang, director of the Chinese Legal Center at the University of Hong Kong.

The new regulations, which were initially seen as more of a restriction, are now more similar to the guidelines for the tech giants of the Middle Kingdom. If they deviate from this, the authorities can initiate antitrust proceedings against them, as is currently the case with Alibaba, which is being investigated for abuse of a dominant position.

For Hao Hong, managing director and research director at Bank of Communications International, these measures will not significantly affect the market: “The market position of these large Internet platforms is very difficult to achieve at the moment,” he told CNBC. He also recalled that the Chinese giants like Alibaba or Tencent have invested in a large number of online startups …