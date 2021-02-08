Isabel II lobbied the British government to keep her personal wealth a secret – Observer

Queen Elizabeth II lobbied the British government to amend a bill to hide her “embarrassing” personal fortune from public scrutiny, according to documents to which The Guardian newspaper had access.

A series of government memoranda, viewed by the British newspaper in the British National Archives, reveal that the Queen’s personal lawyer, Matthew Farrer, pressured ministers to amend the bill to prevent the monarch’s private wealth is not disclosed to the public. .

Following this intervention, the government added a clause in the law giving it the power to exempt the participation of heads of state in companies from new transparency measures. With this solution, devised in the 1970s under the government of Edward Heath, a veil of secrecy was placed over the Queen’s private assets and investments until at least 2011.

The true extent of the sovereign’s fortune has never been revealed, although it is estimated to be in the hundreds of millions of pounds.

Evidence of this pressure was uncovered during an investigation by Guardian reporters into the Royal Family’s use of a “mysterious” parliamentary procedure, known as “Queen’s Consent”, to influence secretly the legislative process.

This procedure implies that the Queen can be consulted before a law is passed by Parliament and also requires ministers to alert the Queen whenever the law may affect the private interests of the Crown.

The Royal Family website describes this mechanism as “a long established convention” and, according to The Guardian, many constitutional scholars see it as nothing more than a harmless pumpkin that surrounds the monarchy.

But documents uncovered in the British National Archives suggest that the consent process, which allows the Queen and her lawyers to see legislative proposals submitted to parliament in advance, facilitates the monarch’s interference in legislative changes.