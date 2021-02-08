understand everything about collaborative platforms

As constraints are interrelated and teleworking becomes increasingly anchored in business practices, the issue of collaboration tools becomes increasingly important.

As in any logic of professional software devices, the process cannot be carried out lightly, with the risk of failure of implementation and wasting teams of time, but also unnecessary expense.

In order to fully understand the pros and cons of collaborative platforms and corporate social networks, and thereby refine the main elements that you can rely on when choosing the technologies, features, but also the implementation steps, here are 4 free pieces of content that you can rely on can support yourself!

Webinar: Communicate, centralize and manage projects using a collaborative platform

To fully understand the usefulness of a collaborative platform, there is nothing like a good introduction to the great benefits of implementing these types of tools in an enterprise.

This 45-minute exercise webinar provides a good understanding of how companies can rely on a collaborative platform to structure and facilitate teleworking. On the program: communication, project management, centralization of information …

Watch the webinar

How-to: Top 5 Steps to Choosing the Right Business Social Network

This whitepaper is intended to provide a step-by-step framework for the various decision-making phases if you want to equip yourself with a corporate social network. Functions you need, definition of goals, benchmarking of existing solutions … The idea is to be able to correctly evaluate each milestone of the reflection on the basis of indicators, factors and grids that you can define in the guide.

If you are at the thinking stage, I can only recommend that you start with this content to help define what to rate in order to choose your business social network.

Download the guide

The comparison of the most important market solutions for corporate social networks and collaborative platforms

Are you thinking strongly about equipping yourself with a collaboration platform and would you like to get a concrete panoramic view of existing solutions, their functions, prices, strengths and weaknesses? A comparison of the main tools is therefore well indicated and simplifies your task! You can find it in this free document to download.

There you will find a comprehensive concentrate of the features and benefits of Nextcloud, Talkspirit, Whaller, OpenPass, Netframe, Jamespot, Google Workplace and Microsoft 365. Handy for organizing your tender or simply determining the collaboration platform that best suits your needs best meets internal needs!

Download the comparison

How to: Set Up Your Business Social Network

This comprehensive guide was written by Alain Garnier, multi-entrepreneur and CEO of Jamespot. It focuses on best practices and key success factors in implementing CSR within an organization.

There are 7 main parts on the agenda of this e-book to help you start a business social network:

Before you start: choose the right angle The CSR project: a project like any other? Define your business goal and then your business leverage. Find sponsors and the team. Deploy your network and train your teams. Measure and demonstrate again and again. Conclusion: how do I start? Download the guide