Who is Suzie Dorner, the “captain” honored at the Super Bowl? – Observer

Heads or tails. Suzie Dorner practiced tossing the coin several times before the big night of football. On Sunday, the head nurse of the intensive care units at Tampa General Hospital in the United States was tasked with helping decide who played first, whether it was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the big winners of the Super Bowl LV, or the Kansas City Chiefs. The gesture was doubly symbolic, Suzie representing on the ground all the health professionals who are at the forefront in the fight against Covid-19.

In a year still marked by the pandemic – a condition that drastically reduced the number of supporters at the stadium in Tampa, Fla. – the organization has selected three honorary captains: in addition to Suzie, Trimaine Davis, professor and Navy veteran James Martin. It is precisely this trio that focused on the poem by Amanda Gorman, who at 22 was the first poet to declaim at this sporting event, dedicating an original poem to the three personalities who during the pandemic supported their respective communities.

During the Covid-19 epidemic, Suzie, among other tasks, facilitated meetings between hospital patients and their families via technology. The head nurse is not indifferent to the communication difficulty induced by the pandemic, having lost two grandmothers last year – they did not die from the novel coronavirus, but that did not prevent her to be able to say goodbye to both. “I couldn’t say goodbye. So one thing I insisted on was technology, ”he said as quoted by Global News.

In November, Suzie appeared in a video released by Tampa General Hospital, showing the work being done in that unit to fight the pandemic – last Sunday’s Super Bowl brought together 7,500 vaccinated health workers.

In another video, posted to the high school Facebook page where Suzie once attended, the head nurse comments that she doesn’t know how things turned out, so one of the three honorary captains was elected, even thinking that she had just been contacted receive tickets for you and your team to Super Bowl LV.

On a different note, he also comments that dealing with the pandemic has been “extremely difficult”. “It was physically and emotionally difficult,” he says, also referring to a “mentally exhausting” reality. “But I have an amazing team that I work with and we try to stay positive and support each other. Day after day, we introduce ourselves and we are there.