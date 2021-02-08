Petrobras sells refinery in Brazil to investment fund in Emirates – Observer

Petrobras announced on Monday that it would sell the first of eight refineries it has included in its plan to sell to the United Arab Emirates’ Mubadala Capital fund for $ 1.6 billion (€ 1.3 billion).

Petrobras informs that it has concluded the final phase of the binding phase of the sale process of the Landulpho Alves (RLAM) refinery and its associated logistics assets, [no estado brasileiro] of Bahia, where Mubadala Capital presented the best final offer in the amount of $ 1.65 billion, ”the company said to investors.

“The signing of the purchase and sale contract remains subject to the approval of the competent authorities,” he added.

The Landulpho Alves (RLAM) refinery, located in the state of Bahia, has a processing capacity of 333,000 barrels of oil per day (14% of Brazil’s total oil refining capacity).

The agreement also includes the sale of assets associated with the refinery, including four storage terminals and a set of transmission pipes with a total length of 669 kilometers.

In the same statement, the Brazilian oil company said that, despite having received purchase proposals for the Presidente Getulio Vargas (REPAR) refinery, in the Brazilian state of Paraná, it had decided to suspend the process because it did not consider not the satisfactory offer and said that it will launch a new process of privatization of this asset.

“Petrobras also informs that it received binding sales proposals from the Presidente Getúlio Vargas (REPAR) refinery, in Paraná, but decided to close the process, as the terms of the proposals presented were lower than the economic and financial assessment of Petrobras” , he explained in the notice to investors.

“In this way, the company will launch a new competitive process to sell this refinery at any time,” the company statement added.

Petrobras also informed that the sale processes of the six other refineries it intends to privatize are still ongoing and await the signing of the respective purchase and sale contracts.

A state-owned company controlled by the Brazilian government with shares traded on the São Paulo, New York and Madrid stock exchanges, Petrobras launched a divestment plan in 2019 that includes the sale of eight of the 13 oil refineries it operates in Brazil.

The sale of assets is part of an ambitious divestment plan that Petrobras intends to implement to contain its huge debt.

The company also intends to open up a space for competitors in the refining sector, in which it acts almost like a monopoly and in which it is not used to competition.

Petrobras’ divestment plan foresees the sale of assets for up to $ 23 billion (€ 19.1 billion) by 2023, of which $ 8 billion (€ 6.6 billion) would come from the sale of refineries.