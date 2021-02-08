The United States returns to the UN Human Rights Council – Observer

The United States on Monday announced its intention to re-engage in the UN Human Rights Council, which the Donald Trump administration abandoned in 2018, accusing it of hypocrisy.

The president instructed the State Department to engage immediately and vigorously “on the UN Human Rights Council, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a statement.

“We are going to do this because we know that the most effective way to reform and improve the Council is to work with it on a principled basis,” said United States Chargé d’affaires, Mark Cassayre, in a pre-recorded message during a Council. meeting that took place by videoconference.

Cassayre also stressed that “being present at the table, we want to make sure that (the Council) can fulfill its role (…) in the fight against tyranny and injustice”.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

The United States is thus reversing the decision of former President Donald Trump, who in June 2018 announced the departure of the UN Human Rights Council, based in Geneva.

“We are taking this step because our commitment does not allow us to continue to be part of a hypocritical organization serving its own interests, which makes human rights a joke”, accused Nikki Haley, in 2018, while he held the position. from the Ambassador to the UN in New York, by then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Haley also accused the Council of protecting “perpetrators of human rights abuses” and of being “a pit of political prejudice”.

The decision to abandon the UN Human Rights Council further reinforced Trump’s image of distrust of multilateral organizations, which was marked by the withdrawal of the Paris agreement on the World Health Organization’s climate and the World Trade Organization’s crippling strategy.

The United Kingdom, the European Union and 19 other members of the United Nations Human Rights Council on Monday called an emergency meeting to discuss the situation in Myanmar (formerly Burma) after a coup. Military state.

This request is “a response to the state of emergency imposed on Myanmar, the arbitrary arrest of democratically elected politicians and members of civil society,” said the British ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva , Julian Braithwaite.

Martial law was declared Monday in several neighborhoods in the city of Mandalay, the second largest city in Myanmar (formerly Burma), after protests against the military coup, local authorities said in an official statement. Demonstrations and meetings of more than five people are prohibited and the curfew is in effect from 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. local time, the statement said.

Also on Monday, Pope Francis called for the “rapid” release of political leaders. The “coup d’état has led to the arrest of several political leaders, who, I hope, will be quickly released as a sign of encouragement for a sincere dialogue for the good of the country”, declared the pope during his votes for the diplomatic corps.

On February 1, the military ended a fragile democratic transition by establishing a state of emergency for one year and detained Suu Kyi and other leaders of the National League for Democracy (NLD). More than 150 people, including MPs, local officials and activists, have been questioned and remain in detention, the Association for the Assistance of Political Prisoners (AAPP) said. The country has lived under military rule for about 50 years, since independence in 1948. Gradual liberalization began in 2010, and five years later, with the NLD winning the election, a civilian government came to power. , actually led by Suu Kyi. The army has promised free elections after the end of the state of emergency.