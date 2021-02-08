Pinterest: Record sales at the end of 2020

Pinterest, the image sharing platform, announced record sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 last Thursday, in large part due to the increase in e-commerce advertising during the Christmas and New Years period.

“We added more than 100 million additional monthly active users to Pinterest in 2020, more than any other year in our history,” said CEO and co-founder Ben Silbermann in a statement. The social network actually has a good fourth quarter behind it thanks to the year-end celebrations. The number of monthly active users amounts to 459 million worldwide with a turnover of 706 million dollars (compared to 442 million in the third quarter), which corresponds to an increase of 76% over the same period last year. Profit has now dropped to $ 208 million after a loss of $ 36 million a year ago.

The pandemic effect has something to do with it. Users flocked to Pinterest for ideas on how to renovate their living room or discover cooking recipes, at a time when most people were stuck in their homes. Above all, however, the social network has succeeded in investing in more tools for e-merchants at a particularly favorable time for online shopping. The number of companies using the Shopping ad format increased six-fold in the fourth quarter. As part of this initiative, Pinterest partnered with Shopify in May 2020, for example, which enables more than a million merchants to easily be present on Pinterest to download their catalog.

In addition, Pinterest has invested heavily in developing the user experience to discover new products. With this in mind, the company has developed products in areas such as augmented reality and image recognition, for example. Users can now find products from a photo or virtually try on makeup using the pins.

The platform, which struggled to monetize its platform in its infancy, has benefited from the pandemic and boom in e-commerce. It shows a sparkling shape that is designed to last.