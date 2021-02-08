basketball, his brother’s hitchhiking and his close career – Observer …

In 2009, when Sarah Thomas was the only woman to officiate college football games in the United States, The New York Times decided to take a long profile on the natural woman from southern Mississippi who was making history in a sport. which had until then been played, trained and refereed solely and exclusively by men. In the article, the newspaper gave the floor to Gerald Austin, a former referee who was one of the first to notice Sarah Thomas. “They have to watch her. It’s too good, ”Austin said, referring to the possibility of the NFL making Thomas the first woman to officiate at the highest level. 11 years later, that barrier was crossed five years ago. This Sunday, Sarah Thomas overtook another: she became the first woman to officiate in the Super Bowl.

But Sarah Thomas’ connection to sport even began with another modality. After also playing softball in high school, he entered Mobile University with a scholarship to play basketball. In the three seasons in which she represented college and eventually graduated, she recorded 779 points, 441 rebounds, 108 assists and 192 tackles – numbers that still make her mark today. she is the fifth best player in school history. Against this background, the decision he made in 1996, when he accompanied his older brother to a meeting of the Gulf Coast Football Referees Association, has become normal.

Immediately drawn to the dynamics of the refereeing teams – as well as everything she realized that she did not know about the rules of the game – she started like everyone else, directing games in the youth league. and study for compulsory tests while working at championships. . She reached high school in 1999, at the age of 26, and even the fact that she got pregnant twice during that time stopped her: she left the lawns and became responsible for the game clock, wearing a shirt that respected the dress code. of the referees but it had been made to measure by the wives of the other judges. “I was made a maternity referee shirt. Being there, so big and striped, was the only time I felt out of place, ”he told The New York Times.

Despite her success, Sarah Thomas decided to leave the field in 2006, aged 33. Professional careers in the pharmaceutical field became more important and children began to demand more time and availability, with extracurricular activities and sports. But before she had the opportunity to quit her umpiring career, she was surprised by the approach of Gerald Austin, an NFL umpire for over 25 years who has since become the coordinator of all umpires in the league. . A referee scout, also a former referee, was impressed by some of Sarah Thomas’s displays and alerted Austin, who invited her to training camp in Reno, Nevada.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

“She made one difficult decision after another and did them well. There was no reason not to hire him, ”Austin explained at the time in the same interview in which he anticipated the referee’s arrival in the NFL. Sarah Thomas’ husband Brian was the first to tell her he should take the opportunity. “I wasn’t going to bother her. We ended up finding a way to balance our schedules with the kids. I try more in the fall, she in the spring and summer, ”he revealed. After two years of rotation and apprenticeship, Gerald Austin gave Sarah Thomas a full season in 2009, making her the first player to officiate a college football game.

At the time, Sarah Thomas explained to the New York Times that the fact that she, too, was an athlete helped her understand player concentration – which often leads to less polite language and less thoughtful reactions. “The funny thing is, on the rare occasion that they notice that I am a woman, they are very ashamed, which means my kids can watch the games without hearing anything inappropriate,” he said. referee, whose Mississippi accent now makes him easily recognizable. In 2009, Thomas said he was in no rush to make it to the NFL.

Before the players even set foot on the pitch for #SuperBowlLV on Sunday, referee Sarah Thomas has already made it a record game! @NFL

– Guinness World Records (@GWR) February 7, 2021

That moment, anticipated by Gerald Austin 11 years ago, came in 2015. In April of that year, the NFL announced that Sarah Thomas would be the first permanent referee to be hired by the league. The debut took place in September, in a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans. In 2019, more history: she became the first woman to referee a playoff game to advance to the Super Bowl, participating in the decisive game between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Chargers. Two years later, the final jump to a level where she alone is. In the closing days of January, the NFL announced that 47-year-old Sarah Thomas would join the Super Bowl umpiring squad played between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, making her also the first woman to officiate the game of American football plus the United States.

“Sarah Thomas made history once again as the first woman to officiate the Super Bowl. His elite performance and commitment to excellence gave him the right to officiate the Super Bowl. Congratulations to Sarah for this well-deserved honor, ”said the official NFL statement. And for Sarah, honor is also linked to example. “To be chosen for this year’s Super Bowl and to be the first woman to be selected makes a lot of sense. The honor of being in the Super Bowl means you are on top of your position. We are fighting and working as hard as we can to make it happen, to be number 1, so getting the call to participate in the Super Bowl is fantastic. But I can’t say it was a goal. My goal has always been to be the best in my position (…) When I arrive on this field and achieve everything, I know that I will be delighted. But knowing the impact this will have, not only on my daughter but also on young girls around the world, is remarkable. And I’m truly honored to be part of this year’s Super Bowl umpiring squad, ”he told NFL officials. So the day the Super Bowl also had two women on the technical teams for the first time in history, Sarah Thomas set an important precedent for all the young referees who will now be able to get to where she is.

Brady wins his 7th Super Bowl. The best is the best