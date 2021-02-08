Weather chaos in Germany: what drivers, employees and tenants must now know – the economy

Those were the days when the railway didn’t care about the weather. “Everyone talks about the weather,” the state-owned company advertised in 1966, “not us.” On the posters, the locomotive drove tirelessly and unstoppably through the snowy landscape.

A good 50 years later, things are different. Since the weekend, Deutsche Bahn has been talking about nothing but the weather. Snow and ice have crippled railways in large parts of Germany. Particularly affected: long-distance traffic in the north of the country and in Berlin. Long-distance trains between Germany and the Netherlands were also completely suspended until further notice.

But improvement is in sight. Although ICE and IC should not start from Berlin to Hanover / Cologne and Munich on Tuesday, at least to Erfurt and Frankfurt am Main, there is again a limited offer from Monday.

Passengers should do their research before heading to the train station. “We expect delays and cancellations of trains also on Tuesday,” warns the railways. Customers should check their connection one hour before departure or switch to another travel day. The company has set up a toll-free service number 08000 996633; Updated information is also available online here.

If you want to postpone your journey in the face of weather chaos, you can do so. Train tickets from 6 to 9 February can be canceled free of charge, Deutsche Bahn announced on Monday. You can also use the ticket flexibly and travel another day, this also applies to savings and super savings tickets. Seat reservations can also be exchanged free of charge. Restrictions: Goodwill regulations are only possible within seven days after the end of the fault.

Freed from snow: On Monday, the journey to work was difficult in many places.

Not only employees who travel by train to work have problems getting to work on time. In some cities, local public transport failed, and in Kassel and Marburg, buses and trams remained in depots. Even by car, it was difficult in many places to get to your destination and work safely on icy roads.

Workers need to see how they get to work

“How to get to work through problematic weather conditions is – from the point of view of labor law – a problem for employees,” warns Anja Mengel, an expert on labor law at Schweibert Lessmann. “If snow and ice make work impossible and you have a job that you can’t do from home, your employer can withhold your salary for the day. If you arrive late, it is possible to reduce wages, “says Mengel.

For people who work from home anyway, nothing will change. Also, none of the others can expect to receive a warning because it will not appear. It’s not your fault he’s missing. However, you must log out in good time before starting work.



While the tracks and roads sank under ice and snow, air traffic in Germany was largely unproblematic. On Monday, Lufthansa announced the cancellation of only two flights: the connection from Dresden to Frankfurt am Main and the flight from Katowice to the capital was canceled. In such cases, customers will get their ticket back or they can book another connection as needed. Due to the reduction in coronary-related air traffic and the manageable booking situation, there are currently no problems securing a seat on another aircraft, a Lufthansa spokesman assured Tagesspiegel at the request.

The Netherlands was hit harder. Decades were canceled at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport on Monday, while Eindhoven Airport was completely closed.



It is important for homeowners and many tenants to get up early these days. The snow must be swept and the ice removed from 07:00 until 20:00, and you can sleep a little longer on Sundays. The landlord is in fact responsible for removing the snow, but may transfer the obligation to the tenant through a lease. Anyone who violates their duty to evict must pay damages if someone is harmed. Without liability insurance, it can be expensive.

The apartment must have at least 20 degrees of heat

Tenants have the right not to freeze in their apartment. During the day it must be reached at least 20 to 22 degrees, at night 18 degrees, emphasizes Jutta Hartmann from the German Tenants’ Association. If the heating fails completely, the rent can be reduced by 75 to 100 percent, at a maximum temperature of 16 to 18 degrees by 30 percent decided by the courts.

However, in their own interest, landlords should ensure that the apartments do not cool down. If the living space is not sufficiently heated or the water pipes are not emptied or closed in time, insurance companies for residential buildings and household contents may refuse to bear the full costs, warns the consumer counseling center NRW.