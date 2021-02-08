FLEC announces “the end of relations and contacts” with the presidency and the Portuguese government – Observer

The Front for the Liberation of the State of Cabinda (FLEC) in northern Angola announced on Monday the end of “relations and contacts” with the presidency and the Portuguese government to “intentionally ignore the martyred people of Cabinda” .

In a press release, made public on Monday, the FLEC congratulated Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on his victory in the presidential election, refusing, however, to be “an accomplice of a hypocrisy that has persisted since 1975”, thus announcing the “cut-off of all relationships ”. and contacts with these entities ”.

The FLEC, through its “armed wing”, the Armed Forces of Cabinda (FAC), is fighting for the independence of the territory, claiming that the enclave was a Portuguese protectorate, as established in the Treaty of Simulambuco , signed in 1885, and not an integral Angolan Territory.

The military political leadership of the FLEC / FAC recalls, the statement said, that the various presidents of the Portuguese Republic and their respective governments “have deliberately always ignored the martyred people of Cabinda and the fruitful appeals of this organization and of Cabindan civil society” .

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

“The various Presidents of the Republic and the Portuguese governments only established contacts and commitments with the FLEC / FAC when the interest was exclusively in Portugal”.

The FLEC also regretted that Portugal never condemned Angola “for the continuing violations of human rights in Cabinda” and supported “the three leaders of the Republic of Angola since 1975”.

The end of relations with the presidency and the government of Portugal, as indicated in the press release signed Monday by Jean Claude Nzita, spokesperson and responsible for international relations at FLEC, does not extend to the sites of the Portuguese population and organizations non-governmental.

The military political leadership of the FLEC / FAC cuts off all relations with the Portuguese presidency and with the Portuguese government, but remains with open arms towards the Portuguese population and the non-governmental organizations which have always been in solidarity with the people of Cabinda ”, reads in the declaration.

This organization, which also announces the suspension of all its representatives in Portugal, from this Monday, also reaffirms, in the document, “the honor of Cabinda and its inhabitants sharing a common past and historical heritage with Portugal” .

Created in 1963, the independent organization split and multiplied into different ephemeral factions, the FLEC / FAC remaining the only movement that claims to maintain an “armed resistance” against the administration of Luanda.

More than half of Angolan oil, the country’s largest source of income, comes from Cabinda.