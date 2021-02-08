Hungary will be the first EU country to use Russian Sputnik V vaccine – Observer

Hungary will be the first member of the European Union (EU) this week to use Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19, which has already received the necessary national authorizations, Hungarian health authorities said on Monday.

Authorities have announced that 3,000 doses will now be used, followed by another 40,000 (enough for 20,000 people) who are already in the country, but still need to be analyzed.

The head of the Hungarian health service, Cecília Müller, said that “all parameters of the vaccine are suitable for use”, but clarified that if the patient has certain chronic diseases, the drug cannot be used and its application will depend on the doctor. .

The government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has repeatedly accused the EU of the slow distribution of medicines, thus justifying the authorization of Russian vaccines and, in the future, Chinese vaccines from the Sinopharm laboratory.

The country has already vaccinated 289,042 people with Western vaccines, such as Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna, of whom 107,592 have already received the second dose.

Thus, Hungary, with 9.7 million inhabitants, has already vaccinated nearly 3% of its population.

Regarding the AstraZeneca vaccine, which Hungary has received enough to vaccinate 20,000 people, Cecília Müller added that it will not be used in people over 60 with chronic illnesses.

Hungary has ordered a total of more than 19 million doses of vaccines in the EU, including 6.5 million from AstraZeneca, 6.6 million from Pfizer / BioNTech, 4.4 million from Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) and 1.7 million Moderna.

Over the next two months, the government expects the arrival of two million doses of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V.

On the other hand, Hungary has ordered five million units of the Chinese vaccine from Sinopharm, which does not yet have all the necessary authorizations and which, according to the government, could reach the country in the “next months”.

