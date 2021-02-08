UK reduced terrorism alert level – Observer

The official level of terrorism alert in the United Kingdom has been reduced from “serious” to “substantial” as the pace of attacks in Europe has slowed, the British government announced on Monday.

The decision followed a recommendation by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Center [Joint Terrorism Analysis Center], which raised the alert level in November 2020 after attacks in Austria and France.

The “substantial” level means that a terrorist attack is still likely and the authorities remain vigilant, but the risk is not that high.

The decision to reduce the threat level from serious to substantial is due to the significant reduction in the wave of attacks in Europe since those recorded between September and November 2020, ”said Minister of the Interior Priti Patel.

However, he added that although the level has been reduced, “terrorism remains one of the most direct and immediate risks to our national security”.

The Center, which was established in 2003, sets the alert level on a scale of five levels, “low” being the lowest and “critical” being the maximum level, based on information on international terrorism in the Center. country and abroad and determines – The.

The British level has remained “serious” [‘severe’], the second highest level, most of the time since 2014, indicating that an attack is “highly probable”, and peaked in 2017, following several terrorist attacks in London and Manchester.