the WordPress plug-in to increase sharing in social networks

Anyone who owns a website and feeds it regularly dreams of continuous traffic, impact on social networks, or even creating a community. If the site is built on WordPress, multiple plugins or integrations need to be set up. However, not all of them work and are sometimes difficult to learn.

WP Social is a WordPress plugin that improves the traffic on a website and the engagement in social networks thanks to tools such as the connection via social networks, counters or integrated share buttons. A handy tool for bloggers, freelancers, and influencers looking for easy social networking integration for their website.

Social login, social counter and shares in social networks

WP Social makes it easy for visitors to connect to a WordPress site through their social media accounts. Various options are offered, including connecting via Google, Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn. Custom templates are offered via the plugin.

Another point, the stocks. With WP Social, visitors can share on 15 social networks such as Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter … with just a few clicks.

All functions in the same plugin

The social share buttons are available in 18 different styles and the layout can be either vertical or horizontal.

Depending on the number or requirements, the number of releases can be displayed or hidden.

Finally, WP Social allows you to see the number of subscribers on social networks, followers, etc. There are 11 hover effects and 18 icon styles with different shapes, colors and styles available.

Overall, WP Social lets you use simple shortcodes on a site to add the important features. Just think about the social networks you want to highlight and there you go!

WP Social is a paid tool available for life for just $ 39. For this price, the plugin can be used on 5 pages. For $ 78, the plugin can be used on an unlimited number of websites!

