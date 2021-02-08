Death toll rises to 26 after glacier collapse in India – Observer

At least 26 people have died and more than 170 are missing in northern India, according to a new report from authorities, after a glacier collapsed in the Himalayas on Sunday that caused an avalanche of water and mud. The search resumed at dawn, with a thousand rescuers mobilized, including soldiers and police.

Uttarakhand State Police Director Ashok Kumar said 26 bodies were found and 171 people remain missing. Most of the missing worked in two hydroelectric power stations at the Richiganga dam, some were trapped in two tunnels blocked by mud and stones.

Twelve people were rescued from one of them on Sunday, but there are still 34 detainees, Banudutt Nair, head of the Indo-Tibetan border police, in charge of relief operations, told France-Press.

Technical difficulties hampered rescue operations in the tunnel, but about 80 meters inland is already accessible, according to Vivek Kumar Pandey, another local official. “About 100 meters of debris inside the tunnel still needs to be cleared,” he added. Rescuers believe there are air pockets in the tunnel, according to Nair.

“We were working 300 meters inside the tunnel. Suddenly we hear hissing and screaming telling us to go. You could see the exit when the water burst. It was like a movie. We thought we weren’t going to be okay, ”said Rajesh Kumar, a 28-year-old survivor.

The huge body of water devastated the Dhauliganga River valley, destroying everything in its path, submerging a hydroelectric complex and dragging roads and bridges, according to footage captured by locals.

This mountainous Himalayan region also experienced flooding, landslides and building collapses in June 2013, after monsoon rains advanced a month and produced 68% more precipitation than habit. This tragedy caused an estimated 7,000 deaths or missing persons, many of whom were Hindu pilgrims who traveled to Uttarakhand to visit some of the most important places of religion and where the sacred river Ganges was born.