A platform to play with colleagues on all video conferencing platforms

Teleworking has its perks like being able to wake up (and / or go to bed) later, organize your days the way you want, and jog in your living room all day. But it also brings some inconvenience for those who like to meet their colleagues at the coffee maker or who just want to discuss things directly.

AirConsole Meet has set itself the task of compensating for this shortcoming by allowing teleworkers to get back in touch outside of PowerPoint meetings, where people usually take the opportunity to do their laundry and cut their nails to include their colleagues. This service allows you to play with colleagues on any video conferencing platform that offers screen sharing, e.g. B. Zoom, Google Meet or Microsoft Teams. The games are numerous (156 total) and immediately available. It is therefore the ideal tool to strengthen team spirit, break the ice from a distance and create a little more security in times of confinement.

The principle is simple. The meeting host opens meet.airconsole.com on their computer and shares their screen during the call. Each participant in the meeting controls the game that takes place in the video conference with their smartphone and can at the same time see each other’s faces and share their emotions. No software installation is required, everything is web-based.

Various games are available on the platform, e.g. B. A quiz between friends, a Trivial Pursuit, Drawn It Won, the hangman … At the moment the service is free for new users but may not last. Better use it quickly.